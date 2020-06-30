All apartments in San Diego
8587 Via Mallorca

8587 Via Mallorca · No Longer Available
Location

8587 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Avail. for lease period April 1, 2020 - Sept 30, 2020. Completely Furnished, 1680 SF Cape La Jolla Gardens Townhome! Rare "West of 5" Handpicked, Private Loc.! Spotless, Designer Decor. Thoughtfully Upgraded New Kitchen! Laundry. 2 Spacious BR's and 2.5 Baths. Sun-splashed Encl. Patio. Walk to Whole Foods, Ralphs, TJ'S, & Theaters. Close to UCSD-Short drive to La Jolla Shores Beach. Pool/Spas. Exercise Rm.! A/C. 2 Car Garage. Perfect for visiting College Educators or temporary residence while rehabbing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8587 Via Mallorca have any available units?
8587 Via Mallorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8587 Via Mallorca have?
Some of 8587 Via Mallorca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8587 Via Mallorca currently offering any rent specials?
8587 Via Mallorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8587 Via Mallorca pet-friendly?
No, 8587 Via Mallorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8587 Via Mallorca offer parking?
Yes, 8587 Via Mallorca offers parking.
Does 8587 Via Mallorca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8587 Via Mallorca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8587 Via Mallorca have a pool?
Yes, 8587 Via Mallorca has a pool.
Does 8587 Via Mallorca have accessible units?
No, 8587 Via Mallorca does not have accessible units.
Does 8587 Via Mallorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8587 Via Mallorca has units with dishwashers.

