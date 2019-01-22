All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
8572 Miguel Vista Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:44 AM

8572 Miguel Vista Place

8572 Miguel Vista Place · No Longer Available
Location

8572 Miguel Vista Place, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in the San Diego Area, FULLY REMODELED vacant and ready for move ins right away!.
This 1,353 square foot house sits on a 7,500 square foot lot and features 4Bdm and 2Ba hardwood flooring through out the house with brand new paint and Gorgeous Bright Remodeled Kitchen with BRAND NEW cabinets & spacious floor plan. This home comes with a TWO car Garage, open and airy fenced backyard, Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Diego, minutes from shops/restaurants/schools/highways, Skyline Community Park.Great price for a solid house, needs to be seen to be appreciated. San Diego Unified School District. No pets allowed. Tenants pay all utilities. Schedule your self-tour now!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8572 Miguel Vista Place have any available units?
8572 Miguel Vista Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8572 Miguel Vista Place currently offering any rent specials?
8572 Miguel Vista Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8572 Miguel Vista Place pet-friendly?
No, 8572 Miguel Vista Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8572 Miguel Vista Place offer parking?
Yes, 8572 Miguel Vista Place offers parking.
Does 8572 Miguel Vista Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8572 Miguel Vista Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8572 Miguel Vista Place have a pool?
No, 8572 Miguel Vista Place does not have a pool.
Does 8572 Miguel Vista Place have accessible units?
No, 8572 Miguel Vista Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8572 Miguel Vista Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8572 Miguel Vista Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8572 Miguel Vista Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8572 Miguel Vista Place does not have units with air conditioning.

