8572 Miguel Vista Place

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Beautiful Home in the San Diego Area, FULLY REMODELED vacant and ready for move ins right away!.

This 1,353 square foot house sits on a 7,500 square foot lot and features 4Bdm and 2Ba hardwood flooring through out the house with brand new paint and Gorgeous Bright Remodeled Kitchen with BRAND NEW cabinets & spacious floor plan. This home comes with a TWO car Garage, open and airy fenced backyard, Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Diego, minutes from shops/restaurants/schools/highways, Skyline Community Park.Great price for a solid house, needs to be seen to be appreciated. San Diego Unified School District. No pets allowed. Tenants pay all utilities. Schedule your self-tour now!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.