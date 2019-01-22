8572 Miguel Vista Place

Amenities
Beautiful Home in the San Diego Area, FULLY REMODELED vacant and ready for move ins right away!.
This 1,353 square foot house sits on a 7,500 square foot lot and features 4Bdm and 2Ba hardwood flooring through out the house with brand new paint and Gorgeous Bright Remodeled Kitchen with BRAND NEW cabinets & spacious floor plan. This home comes with a TWO car Garage, open and airy fenced backyard, Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in San Diego, minutes from shops/restaurants/schools/highways, Skyline Community Park.Great price for a solid house, needs to be seen to be appreciated. San Diego Unified School District. No pets allowed. Tenants pay all utilities. Schedule your self-tour now!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.