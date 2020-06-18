8562 Hurlbut St.

Amenities

Great walk up single level condo in convenient Serra Mesa, close to elementary school, restaurants and easy freeway access. Open and bright living area with wood like floors, plus ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of storage in large closets and upgraded kitchen, boasting gas stainless stove and built in microwave. Side patio and backyard create private play areas. One covered parking spot, and on-site coin laundry available. Tenant to pay own SDG&E plus prorated water bill, trash included.