Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8562 Hurlbut St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8562 Hurlbut St.

8562 Hurlbut Street · No Longer Available
Location

8562 Hurlbut Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great walk up single level condo in convenient Serra Mesa, close to elementary school, restaurants and easy freeway access. Open and bright living area with wood like floors, plus ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of storage in large closets and upgraded kitchen, boasting gas stainless stove and built in microwave. Side patio and backyard create private play areas. One covered parking spot, and on-site coin laundry available. Tenant to pay own SDG&E plus prorated water bill, trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8562 Hurlbut St. have any available units?
8562 Hurlbut St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8562 Hurlbut St. have?
Some of 8562 Hurlbut St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8562 Hurlbut St. currently offering any rent specials?
8562 Hurlbut St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8562 Hurlbut St. pet-friendly?
No, 8562 Hurlbut St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8562 Hurlbut St. offer parking?
Yes, 8562 Hurlbut St. does offer parking.
Does 8562 Hurlbut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8562 Hurlbut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8562 Hurlbut St. have a pool?
No, 8562 Hurlbut St. does not have a pool.
Does 8562 Hurlbut St. have accessible units?
No, 8562 Hurlbut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8562 Hurlbut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8562 Hurlbut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
