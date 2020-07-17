All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E

8545 Villa La Jolla Dr · (888) 448-8364 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8545 Villa La Jolla Dr, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Villa La Jolla Beautiful Condo- Beautiful Complex, Amazing Location, Parking and Laundry onsite - * All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, coming soon
* Newly Renovated Unit
* Premium Counter-Tops in Kitchen
* Newer Appliances
* Large Spacious Private Patio
* Beautiful Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring
* Air Conditioning
* Fresh Paint Throughout
* Large Spacious Room
* Open and Airy Floorplan
* Ceiling Fans
* On-Site Spacious Laundry Room
* One Year Lease
* Deposit is $2195 (pet extra)
* Application fee $35

Brand new upgrades throughout this first floor condo at Villa La Jolla. It has been appointed with white cabinets, gray quartz counter tops, vinyl planks, upgraded carpet, crown molding, A/C-heater, stainless-steel appliances, custom closet organizers, custom paint, recessed lighting and more. Close to UCSD, shopping and minutes for La Jolla Shores Beach. Easy access to public transportation.Villa La Jolla offers two swimming pools, two spas, a fitness center and clubhouse. There is free wi-fi in the clubhouse. Water/sewer/trash included. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. This is an HOA - Pets must fit criteria. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner/manager Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5869790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E have any available units?
8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E have?
Some of 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E currently offering any rent specials?
8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E is pet friendly.
Does 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E offer parking?
Yes, 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E offers parking.
Does 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E have a pool?
Yes, 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E has a pool.
Does 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E have accessible units?
No, 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E does not have accessible units.
Does 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8545 Villa L a Jolla Dr #E does not have units with dishwashers.
