/
San Diego, CA
/
8525 Aspect Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

8525 Aspect Drive

8525 Aspect Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Aspect Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Located 2 Bedroom in Mission Valleys Civita Community - The Community of Civita is a new blend of urban living and with many amenities. At its center is a sprawling park, perfect for strolls, runs and weekend picnics,and pools and spas. Civita is close to the trolley it allows residents to get to and from anywhere in the metro San Diego, including Downtown, Old Town, Qualcomm Stadium, great restaurants, golf and more. The whole area is walkable with access to friends, neighbors and local favorite shops and restaurants.

This home has an open floor plan, master bedroom with walk-in closet, all bedrooms on the first floor and a modern chef kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. kitchen. Travertine floors in common areas.There is a 2-car detached finished garage.
Also access to all amenities,pool clubhouse,gym,event room,party room and plenty of places to BBQ with friends and family...
Nearby schools include Elevate Elementary, Fletcher Elementary School and San Diego County Court. The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Milano Coffee Co. Nearby restaurants include Jersey Mike?s Subs, Sombrero Mexican Food and Ka Prao Thai Cuisine.
Call or Text Veronica Martin (858)522-9265 to tour this beautiful home.

(RLNE4943898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Aspect Drive have any available units?
8525 Aspect Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 Aspect Drive have?
Some of 8525 Aspect Drive's amenities include cats allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Aspect Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Aspect Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Aspect Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8525 Aspect Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8525 Aspect Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8525 Aspect Drive offers parking.
Does 8525 Aspect Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Aspect Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Aspect Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8525 Aspect Drive has a pool.
Does 8525 Aspect Drive have accessible units?
No, 8525 Aspect Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Aspect Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Aspect Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
