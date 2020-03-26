All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

841 Pismo Ct

841 Pismo Court · No Longer Available
Location

841 Pismo Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bright Contemporary Ocean House just Steps from Mission Bay - WOW....
GORGEOUS place to Call Home.
Tastefully done and comes FULLY furnished.

Jsut In time for Summer!!!!!

Hit the trails on a bike, paddle the ocean or bay on a kayak, or simply head for the large patio and fire up the BBQ.
Inside, soak in the jetted tub or just enjoy the ocean views.
Fun features include multiple skylights and oceanic artifacts.
Living Roomis equipped with a balcony and a Fireplace.

Location:
It's centrally located in an area with a real neighborhood feel. It's walking distance to restaurants, Belmont Park, Catamaran Resort, Santa Clara recreational center, and the boardwalk on the ocean side of Mission Beach.

So much to see and appreciate. Shown by Appointment Only.

Lease:
1 year Term
Fully Furnished
Good Credit/Rental History Required
NON-SMOKING Property
Sorry, No Pets
Trash Service Paid by Owner
The Home is ready for Move-In
Serious Inquiries Only

Call for details:

Salvador Carranza, LIC#01746275
619-980-6076
Flying Dog Enterprises,Inc.
LIC#01004279

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Pismo Ct have any available units?
841 Pismo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Pismo Ct have?
Some of 841 Pismo Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Pismo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
841 Pismo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Pismo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Pismo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 841 Pismo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 841 Pismo Ct offers parking.
Does 841 Pismo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Pismo Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Pismo Ct have a pool?
No, 841 Pismo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 841 Pismo Ct have accessible units?
No, 841 Pismo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Pismo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Pismo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

