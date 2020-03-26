841 Pismo Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Bright Contemporary Ocean House just Steps from Mission Bay - WOW....

GORGEOUS place to Call Home.

Tastefully done and comes FULLY furnished.



Jsut In time for Summer!!!!!



Hit the trails on a bike, paddle the ocean or bay on a kayak, or simply head for the large patio and fire up the BBQ.

Inside, soak in the jetted tub or just enjoy the ocean views.

Fun features include multiple skylights and oceanic artifacts.

Living Roomis equipped with a balcony and a Fireplace.



Location:

It's centrally located in an area with a real neighborhood feel. It's walking distance to restaurants, Belmont Park, Catamaran Resort, Santa Clara recreational center, and the boardwalk on the ocean side of Mission Beach.



So much to see and appreciate. Shown by Appointment Only.



Lease:

1 year Term

Fully Furnished

Good Credit/Rental History Required

NON-SMOKING Property

Sorry, No Pets

Trash Service Paid by Owner

The Home is ready for Move-In

Serious Inquiries Only



Call for details:



Salvador Carranza, LIC#01746275

619-980-6076

Flying Dog Enterprises,Inc.

LIC#01004279



