Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

8385 Tommy Drive

8385 Tommy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8385 Tommy Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Vibrant 3bd 2ba With Brand New Updated Kitchen in Lake Murray Area! - Welcome to your new home located in the heart of Lake Murray! As you enter the house you are automatically welcomed by the stunning new kitchen! Freshly remodeled, this kitchen comes equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances including oven/stove, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave!

The kitchen opens up to a light-filled dining room that flows into the living room. The large windows on the left side of the home brilliantly illuminate the living area, which boasts a white brick wood-burning fireplace!

The bedrooms are located down the hall, each featuring large windows and ample closet space! The hall also features additional linen storage.

The large back yard can be your outdoor oasis, with a partly paved area that's perfect for patio furniture! Which comes in handy when entertaining! The attached two-car garage comes with automatic garage door and a washer/dryer for added convenience!

This beautifully updated home won't be available for long! Contact us today to schedule your personalized tour!

Pets upon owner approval.

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE4885210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8385 Tommy Drive have any available units?
8385 Tommy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8385 Tommy Drive have?
Some of 8385 Tommy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8385 Tommy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8385 Tommy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8385 Tommy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8385 Tommy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8385 Tommy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8385 Tommy Drive offers parking.
Does 8385 Tommy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8385 Tommy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8385 Tommy Drive have a pool?
No, 8385 Tommy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8385 Tommy Drive have accessible units?
No, 8385 Tommy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8385 Tommy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8385 Tommy Drive has units with dishwashers.
