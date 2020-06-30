8349 Ridge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access new construction pet friendly

Stunning 3B+Loft&Office/3.5BA Upgraded House w/ Panoramic Views & 4 Parking Spaces! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 3B+Loft & Office/3.5BA house available for lease in Mission Valley featuring over 2200 SF of living space over three levels. This new construction home boasts:

-Panoramic views of Mission Valley from atop the hill in the Apex subcommunity of Civita! The only subcommunity with detached homes & private driveway that can fit two more vehicles in addition to 2 car garage!

-Enjoy access to all of Civita's resort-style amenities: swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, community park & more!

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ gas fireplace & large windows allowing ample natural light in

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ large quartz countertop island great for cooking or breakfast bar & all stainless steel appliances including smart refrigerator with internet capabilities!

-Dining area w/ contemporary light fixture

-Carpeted bonus den off living room could be used as lounge area or office!

-Covered balcony off dining area

-Half bathroom on main level for convenience

-Downstairs suite features barn door & kitchenette (sink, microwave, mini-fridge), plus full bathroom!

-Lovely private patio w/ low maintenance artificial turf on ground level--great for entertaining!

-Central A/C & heat throughout the home

-Bonus carpeted loft upstairs & laundry room w/ contemporary high-capacity washer/dryer provided!

-Bright guest bedroom w/ full bathroom in upstairs hallway

-Gorgeous master suite w/ views of Mission Valley, barn door to oversized bathroom, walk-in closet & stunning stall shower w/ river rock, plus soaking tub w/ jets!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $4075

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmIQaZw3Sp8



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Civita / Mission Valley

- FLOORING: Carpet & laminate vinyl plank

- PARKING: Attached garage/driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- YARD: Private patio

- YEAR BUILT: 2017



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fountain is non-functional (decorative only). Tenants may not climb or sit on water fountain stonework.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5223325)