Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

8349 Ridge Ct

8349 Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

8349 Ridge Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Stunning 3B+Loft&Office/3.5BA Upgraded House w/ Panoramic Views & 4 Parking Spaces! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B+Loft & Office/3.5BA house available for lease in Mission Valley featuring over 2200 SF of living space over three levels. This new construction home boasts:
-Panoramic views of Mission Valley from atop the hill in the Apex subcommunity of Civita! The only subcommunity with detached homes & private driveway that can fit two more vehicles in addition to 2 car garage!
-Enjoy access to all of Civita's resort-style amenities: swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, community park & more!
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ gas fireplace & large windows allowing ample natural light in
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ large quartz countertop island great for cooking or breakfast bar & all stainless steel appliances including smart refrigerator with internet capabilities!
-Dining area w/ contemporary light fixture
-Carpeted bonus den off living room could be used as lounge area or office!
-Covered balcony off dining area
-Half bathroom on main level for convenience
-Downstairs suite features barn door & kitchenette (sink, microwave, mini-fridge), plus full bathroom!
-Lovely private patio w/ low maintenance artificial turf on ground level--great for entertaining!
-Central A/C & heat throughout the home
-Bonus carpeted loft upstairs & laundry room w/ contemporary high-capacity washer/dryer provided!
-Bright guest bedroom w/ full bathroom in upstairs hallway
-Gorgeous master suite w/ views of Mission Valley, barn door to oversized bathroom, walk-in closet & stunning stall shower w/ river rock, plus soaking tub w/ jets!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $4075
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmIQaZw3Sp8

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Civita / Mission Valley
- FLOORING: Carpet & laminate vinyl plank
- PARKING: Attached garage/driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- YARD: Private patio
- YEAR BUILT: 2017

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fountain is non-functional (decorative only). Tenants may not climb or sit on water fountain stonework.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5223325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8349 Ridge Ct have any available units?
8349 Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8349 Ridge Ct have?
Some of 8349 Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8349 Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8349 Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8349 Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8349 Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8349 Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8349 Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 8349 Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8349 Ridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8349 Ridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8349 Ridge Ct has a pool.
Does 8349 Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 8349 Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8349 Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8349 Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.

