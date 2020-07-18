8324 Via Sonoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Rare opportunity to live in this very nice secluded two story townhome in luscious La Jolla West of I-5! Features include exquisite remodel! Cozy little faux stone fireplace! Mostly tile; very little carpet! Cathedral Ceilings in Master Bedroom with clerestory windows! Refrigerator, Full size Washer/Dryer, newer oven/microwave! Two car attached garage with automatic opener! Spacious Park nearby with lots of grass, trees and playground! Close to UCSD, Trader Joe's, shopping, downtown, freeway access!