Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:55 PM

8324 Via Sonoma

8324 Via Sonoma · (858) 752-2904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8324 Via Sonoma, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Rare opportunity to live in this very nice secluded two story townhome in luscious La Jolla West of I-5! Features include exquisite remodel! Cozy little faux stone fireplace! Mostly tile; very little carpet! Cathedral Ceilings in Master Bedroom with clerestory windows! Refrigerator, Full size Washer/Dryer, newer oven/microwave! Two car attached garage with automatic opener! Spacious Park nearby with lots of grass, trees and playground! Close to UCSD, Trader Joe's, shopping, downtown, freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8324 Via Sonoma have any available units?
8324 Via Sonoma has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8324 Via Sonoma have?
Some of 8324 Via Sonoma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8324 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
8324 Via Sonoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 8324 Via Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8324 Via Sonoma offer parking?
Yes, 8324 Via Sonoma offers parking.
Does 8324 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8324 Via Sonoma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 Via Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 8324 Via Sonoma has a pool.
Does 8324 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 8324 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 Via Sonoma has units with dishwashers.
