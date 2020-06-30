All apartments in San Diego
Location

831 Allerton Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
831 Allerton Ct Available 09/01/20 South Mission Beach Available Second Semester Sept-May- All Utilities Included! - **This Property Is Only Available From Sept The End of May **

-3 bed 3 bath ( 3 Master Suites )
-Fully Furnished ( 3 Queen Beds )
-All Utilities & Wifi Included
-1600 sq ft
-Steps to the Beach & Bay
-Private Balcony's With Bay Views
-1 Car Garage and Street Parking
-Washer & Dryer
-Students Welcome To Apply

(RLNE5132420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Allerton Ct have any available units?
831 Allerton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Allerton Ct have?
Some of 831 Allerton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Allerton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
831 Allerton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Allerton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 831 Allerton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 831 Allerton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 831 Allerton Ct offers parking.
Does 831 Allerton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Allerton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Allerton Ct have a pool?
No, 831 Allerton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 831 Allerton Ct have accessible units?
No, 831 Allerton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Allerton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Allerton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

