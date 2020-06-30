Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

831 Allerton Ct Available 09/01/20 South Mission Beach Available Second Semester Sept-May- All Utilities Included! - **This Property Is Only Available From Sept The End of May **



-3 bed 3 bath ( 3 Master Suites )

-Fully Furnished ( 3 Queen Beds )

-All Utilities & Wifi Included

-1600 sq ft

-Steps to the Beach & Bay

-Private Balcony's With Bay Views

-1 Car Garage and Street Parking

-Washer & Dryer

-Students Welcome To Apply



(RLNE5132420)