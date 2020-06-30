831 Allerton Ct, San Diego, CA 92109 Mission Beach
831 Allerton Ct Available 09/01/20 South Mission Beach Available Second Semester Sept-May- All Utilities Included! - **This Property Is Only Available From Sept The End of May **
-3 bed 3 bath ( 3 Master Suites ) -Fully Furnished ( 3 Queen Beds ) -All Utilities & Wifi Included -1600 sq ft -Steps to the Beach & Bay -Private Balcony's With Bay Views -1 Car Garage and Street Parking -Washer & Dryer -Students Welcome To Apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
