8263 Santaluz Village Green North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Casita in Santaluz - Welcome to a life of luxury in the exclusive Santaluz Community. This 3 bed 3 bath casita sits in a prime location overlooking the village green just steps to the Santaluz Club with Hacienda membership lease available. The warm and inviting kitchen opens to a private courtyard and has been completely remodeled with quartzite counters and all new appliances. Relax in your master retreat with French doors to both patio and interior courtyard. Contact Lacey Morgan for Showings 619-518-6815



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5294836)