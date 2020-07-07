All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8263 Santaluz Village Green North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8263 Santaluz Village Green North
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

8263 Santaluz Village Green North

8263 Santaluz Village Green North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8263 Santaluz Village Green North, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Casita in Santaluz - Welcome to a life of luxury in the exclusive Santaluz Community. This 3 bed 3 bath casita sits in a prime location overlooking the village green just steps to the Santaluz Club with Hacienda membership lease available. The warm and inviting kitchen opens to a private courtyard and has been completely remodeled with quartzite counters and all new appliances. Relax in your master retreat with French doors to both patio and interior courtyard. Contact Lacey Morgan for Showings 619-518-6815

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5294836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8263 Santaluz Village Green North have any available units?
8263 Santaluz Village Green North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8263 Santaluz Village Green North have?
Some of 8263 Santaluz Village Green North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8263 Santaluz Village Green North currently offering any rent specials?
8263 Santaluz Village Green North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8263 Santaluz Village Green North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8263 Santaluz Village Green North is pet friendly.
Does 8263 Santaluz Village Green North offer parking?
No, 8263 Santaluz Village Green North does not offer parking.
Does 8263 Santaluz Village Green North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8263 Santaluz Village Green North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8263 Santaluz Village Green North have a pool?
No, 8263 Santaluz Village Green North does not have a pool.
Does 8263 Santaluz Village Green North have accessible units?
No, 8263 Santaluz Village Green North does not have accessible units.
Does 8263 Santaluz Village Green North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8263 Santaluz Village Green North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University