823 Quail St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Two BR + Extra Room, Remodeled & Upgraded. Mt. Hope - Nicely Remodeled 2 Bedroom House



Se Habla Espaol



*House access is via the alley*



2 bedrooms

1 full bath

Large rear storage/laundry/extra room

Private parking right by front door

Private fenced yard

Full size attached gas laundry room

Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms

Mature giant orange tree in your back yard

New vinyl windows

New wooden flooring

All laminate flooring

Gas stove

Refrigerator

Garbage disposal



Restaurants: Taste of Chicago Grill, Mariscos Altata, Sizzler, Los Reyes Mexican Food,

Buona Forchetta -



Schools: America's Finest Charter School, Chollas-Mead Elementary School, Rowan Elementary School

Mead Elementary School, Lincoln Senior High School



Parks close by: Dennis V Allen Park, Kennedy Neighborhood Park, Balboa Park, McLaren, Jst Neighborhood Park



Priced to rent now



You can apply online on our website www.SDRentNow.com



Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Pets are allowed with an increased deposit of $350.00 (1 pet max)



***Please apply if you qualify***



(RLNE5517879)