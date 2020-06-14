823 Quail St.

Amenities
Two BR + Extra Room, Remodeled & Upgraded. Mt. Hope - Nicely Remodeled 2 Bedroom House
*House access is via the alley*
2 bedrooms
1 full bath
Large rear storage/laundry/extra room
Private parking right by front door
Private fenced yard
Full size attached gas laundry room
Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms
Mature giant orange tree in your back yard
New vinyl windows
New wooden flooring
All laminate flooring
Gas stove
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Restaurants: Taste of Chicago Grill, Mariscos Altata, Sizzler, Los Reyes Mexican Food,
Buona Forchetta -
Schools: America's Finest Charter School, Chollas-Mead Elementary School, Rowan Elementary School
Mead Elementary School, Lincoln Senior High School
Parks close by: Dennis V Allen Park, Kennedy Neighborhood Park, Balboa Park, McLaren, Jst Neighborhood Park
Priced to rent now
Rental Qualifications:
-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Pets are allowed with an increased deposit of $350.00 (1 pet max)
