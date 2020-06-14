All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

823 Quail St.

823 Quail Street · (760) 525-8800
Location

823 Quail Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 823 Quail St. · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Two BR + Extra Room, Remodeled & Upgraded. Mt. Hope - Nicely Remodeled 2 Bedroom House

Se Habla Espaol

*House access is via the alley*

2 bedrooms
1 full bath
Large rear storage/laundry/extra room
Private parking right by front door
Private fenced yard
Full size attached gas laundry room
Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms
Mature giant orange tree in your back yard
New vinyl windows
New wooden flooring
All laminate flooring
Gas stove
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal

Restaurants: Taste of Chicago Grill, Mariscos Altata, Sizzler, Los Reyes Mexican Food,
Buona Forchetta -

Schools: America's Finest Charter School, Chollas-Mead Elementary School, Rowan Elementary School
Mead Elementary School, Lincoln Senior High School

Parks close by: Dennis V Allen Park, Kennedy Neighborhood Park, Balboa Park, McLaren, Jst Neighborhood Park

Priced to rent now

You can apply online on our website www.SDRentNow.com

Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Pets are allowed with an increased deposit of $350.00 (1 pet max)

***Please apply if you qualify***

(RLNE5517879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Quail St. have any available units?
823 Quail St. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Quail St. have?
Some of 823 Quail St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Quail St. currently offering any rent specials?
823 Quail St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Quail St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Quail St. is pet friendly.
Does 823 Quail St. offer parking?
Yes, 823 Quail St. does offer parking.
Does 823 Quail St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Quail St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Quail St. have a pool?
No, 823 Quail St. does not have a pool.
Does 823 Quail St. have accessible units?
No, 823 Quail St. does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Quail St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Quail St. does not have units with dishwashers.
