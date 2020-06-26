821 Reef Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully upgraded home is available for immediate move in. Unit has been freshly painted and features laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include all stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, and built in microwave. Home comes equipped with central heating/ AC and ceiling fans throughout. Newly finished 2 car attached garage with addition driveway parking. Laundry hook ups located i n garage. All bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors. Master bathroom has built in shower seat and hall bath has tub/ shower combo. Spacious backyard has covered concrete patio.Turf lawn in front and back yard. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, and freeways. Contact us to schedule your tour!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.