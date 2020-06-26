All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:54 PM

821 Reef Drive

821 Reef Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Reef Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully upgraded home is available for immediate move in. Unit has been freshly painted and features laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include all stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, and built in microwave. Home comes equipped with central heating/ AC and ceiling fans throughout. Newly finished 2 car attached garage with addition driveway parking. Laundry hook ups located i n garage. All bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors. Master bathroom has built in shower seat and hall bath has tub/ shower combo. Spacious backyard has covered concrete patio.Turf lawn in front and back yard. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, and freeways. Contact us to schedule your tour!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Reef Drive have any available units?
821 Reef Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Reef Drive have?
Some of 821 Reef Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Reef Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Reef Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Reef Drive pet-friendly?
No, 821 Reef Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 821 Reef Drive offer parking?
Yes, 821 Reef Drive offers parking.
Does 821 Reef Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Reef Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Reef Drive have a pool?
No, 821 Reef Drive does not have a pool.
Does 821 Reef Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Reef Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Reef Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Reef Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
