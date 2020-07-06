8178 Avenida Navidad

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a8699609f ---- Move-in Ready!!! Open and Airy! New paint & flooring. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single-level end unit condo. Laminate and tile flooring. Balcony off the living room and master bedroom. Excellent location with easy access to freeways, entertainment, and UCSD. Bus stop in front of the building. Located in the heart of everything. La Jolla City Club offers resort style living with 2 pools, 2 spas, tennis, recreation area, BBQ, beach volleyball. (Pet dogs not permitted but other pets considered with additional deposit.)