All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 817 Granger St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
817 Granger St.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

817 Granger St.

817 Granger Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Egger Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

817 Granger Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM W/ 2 CAR GARAGE & ENCLOSED YARD, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a 2 car garage, large enclosed backyard. Home has washer and dryer in the home. All appliances included, refridgerator, stove & oven, pets are welcome. Close to shopping and easy freeway access.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
- Washer
- Dryer
- Central Heat
- Tile Floor
- Living Room
- Granite Countertop
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Ceiling Fans, Balcony
- Deck, Patio
- Yard
- Auto Sprinkler
- Driveway

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Garage, driveway & street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1961
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible N/A
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4706086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Granger St. have any available units?
817 Granger St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Granger St. have?
Some of 817 Granger St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Granger St. currently offering any rent specials?
817 Granger St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Granger St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Granger St. is pet friendly.
Does 817 Granger St. offer parking?
Yes, 817 Granger St. offers parking.
Does 817 Granger St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Granger St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Granger St. have a pool?
No, 817 Granger St. does not have a pool.
Does 817 Granger St. have accessible units?
No, 817 Granger St. does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Granger St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Granger St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University