817 Granger St.

LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM W/ 2 CAR GARAGE & ENCLOSED YARD, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a 2 car garage, large enclosed backyard. Home has washer and dryer in the home. All appliances included, refridgerator, stove & oven, pets are welcome. Close to shopping and easy freeway access.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven

- Washer

- Dryer

- Central Heat

- Tile Floor

- Living Room

- Granite Countertop

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Ceiling Fans, Balcony

- Deck, Patio

- Yard

- Auto Sprinkler

- Driveway



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 Car Garage, driveway & street

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1961

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: NO



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible N/A

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



