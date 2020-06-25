Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

811 WHITING CT. Available 06/03/19 Live by the Water! Mission Beach Townhome w/ Two Car Garage for Rent! - Bay and beach living at its best. Amazing 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhouse for rent in North Mission Beach. This detached property is a 'stone's throw' from the bay and short walk to the Pacific Ocean. This home features a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom privately located downstairs, the other bedroom and bathroom are upstairs, making it ideal for roommates. The large light-filled living room and kitchen are located on the 2nd floor for an open concept space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, range oven combo, and built in microwave. The kitchen also has a nice amount of counter and storage space, perfect for the home cook. Lastly, this home also features a hard to find two-car enclosed garage where you can store your surfboards, boogie boards, etc. and never worry about coins for the laundry with your stackable washer/dryer.

Relax with your cup of coffee in the enclosed front yard and come live the beach life in this perfectly situated townhome in Mission Beach!



Be advised:

No pets permitted.

No smoking permitted.

Utilities Included: None.



Available: June 3, 2019

Rent: $3,295

Deposit: $3,300



Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.



You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE # 01272492



(RLNE4813597)