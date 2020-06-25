All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 811 WHITING CT..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
811 WHITING CT.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

811 WHITING CT.

811 Whiting Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

811 Whiting Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
811 WHITING CT. Available 06/03/19 Live by the Water! Mission Beach Townhome w/ Two Car Garage for Rent! - Bay and beach living at its best. Amazing 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhouse for rent in North Mission Beach. This detached property is a 'stone's throw' from the bay and short walk to the Pacific Ocean. This home features a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom privately located downstairs, the other bedroom and bathroom are upstairs, making it ideal for roommates. The large light-filled living room and kitchen are located on the 2nd floor for an open concept space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, range oven combo, and built in microwave. The kitchen also has a nice amount of counter and storage space, perfect for the home cook. Lastly, this home also features a hard to find two-car enclosed garage where you can store your surfboards, boogie boards, etc. and never worry about coins for the laundry with your stackable washer/dryer.
Relax with your cup of coffee in the enclosed front yard and come live the beach life in this perfectly situated townhome in Mission Beach!

Be advised:
No pets permitted.
No smoking permitted.
Utilities Included: None.

Available: June 3, 2019
Rent: $3,295
Deposit: $3,300

Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.

You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE # 01272492

(RLNE4813597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 WHITING CT. have any available units?
811 WHITING CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 WHITING CT. have?
Some of 811 WHITING CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 WHITING CT. currently offering any rent specials?
811 WHITING CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 WHITING CT. pet-friendly?
No, 811 WHITING CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 811 WHITING CT. offer parking?
Yes, 811 WHITING CT. offers parking.
Does 811 WHITING CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 WHITING CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 WHITING CT. have a pool?
No, 811 WHITING CT. does not have a pool.
Does 811 WHITING CT. have accessible units?
No, 811 WHITING CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 811 WHITING CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 WHITING CT. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University