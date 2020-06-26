All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
8076 Mission Vista Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

8076 Mission Vista Drive

8076 Mission Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8076 Mission Vista Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With Canyon Views - This home is a must see! The inside has been renovated to include new flooring and new paint throughout. Fixtures, hardware, blinds, and shutters have also all recently been replaced making the home truly stand out. It is a 2 story property with some of the highlights including central AC and heat, a fireplace, a deck overlooking the canyon in the backyard, multiple storage closets, and a 2 car garage.

It is located on the backside edge of Mission Gorge and sits atop a beautiful canyon just minutes from the 15 freeway and great hiking trails. The school district is San Diego Unified and schools like Patrick Henry and Grossmont Community College are a short drive.

This property is pet friendly! We require a non-negotiable $700 per pet deposit, and we do have breed restrictions.

The home is part of an HOA so the front yard is maintained by that association. We are asking that our tenants maintain the backyard. To be eligible to rent with us you must have good standing credit, NO EVICTIONS, and collectively make 2.5 times the market rent. We also require you to have renters insurance during the duration of your tenancy. Please contact Tyson for your personal tour at
619-847-4178.

***Garage was under construction during time of photos***

(RLNE4056825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8076 Mission Vista Drive have any available units?
8076 Mission Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8076 Mission Vista Drive have?
Some of 8076 Mission Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8076 Mission Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8076 Mission Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8076 Mission Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8076 Mission Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8076 Mission Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8076 Mission Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 8076 Mission Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8076 Mission Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8076 Mission Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 8076 Mission Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8076 Mission Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 8076 Mission Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8076 Mission Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8076 Mission Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
