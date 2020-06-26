8076 Mission Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With Canyon Views - This home is a must see! The inside has been renovated to include new flooring and new paint throughout. Fixtures, hardware, blinds, and shutters have also all recently been replaced making the home truly stand out. It is a 2 story property with some of the highlights including central AC and heat, a fireplace, a deck overlooking the canyon in the backyard, multiple storage closets, and a 2 car garage.



It is located on the backside edge of Mission Gorge and sits atop a beautiful canyon just minutes from the 15 freeway and great hiking trails. The school district is San Diego Unified and schools like Patrick Henry and Grossmont Community College are a short drive.



This property is pet friendly! We require a non-negotiable $700 per pet deposit, and we do have breed restrictions.



The home is part of an HOA so the front yard is maintained by that association. We are asking that our tenants maintain the backyard. To be eligible to rent with us you must have good standing credit, NO EVICTIONS, and collectively make 2.5 times the market rent. We also require you to have renters insurance during the duration of your tenancy. Please contact Tyson for your personal tour at

619-847-4178.



***Garage was under construction during time of photos***



