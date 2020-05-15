8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G

Amenities
San Diego 2 Bedroom !! Linda Vista-Renovated Unit Ready For You! - * Premium Counter-Tops in Kitchen
* Newer Appliances
* Beautiful Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring, Newer carpet in bedrooms
* Mobile Air Conditioning Unit
* Fresh Paint Throughout
* Refinished Cabinets
* Newer Bathtub
* Private Patio
* Large Spacious Rooms
* Open and Airy Floorplan
* On-Site Laundry
* Covered assigned parking spot with storage
Sunset Meadows Condo! Light & bright end unit features new paint & laminate flooring. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances! 1 covered parking, storage unit, and outdoor patio. Complex also offers a laundry room, 2 pools, tennis court & clubhouse. Conveniently located near shopping & freeways. Minutes to downtown & major San Diego attractions.
Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing
