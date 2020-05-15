All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G

8024 Linda Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8024 Linda Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
San Diego 2 Bedroom !! Linda Vista-Renovated Unit Ready For You! - * Premium Counter-Tops in Kitchen
* Newer Appliances
* Beautiful Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring, Newer carpet in bedrooms
* Mobile Air Conditioning Unit
* Fresh Paint Throughout
* Refinished Cabinets
* Newer Bathtub
* Private Patio
* Large Spacious Rooms
* Open and Airy Floorplan
* On-Site Laundry
* Covered assigned parking spot with storage

Sunset Meadows Condo! Light & bright end unit features new paint & laminate flooring. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances! 1 covered parking, storage unit, and outdoor patio. Complex also offers a laundry room, 2 pools, tennis court & clubhouse. Conveniently located near shopping & freeways. Minutes to downtown & major San Diego attractions.

Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5315741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G have any available units?
8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G have?
Some of 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G pet-friendly?
Yes, 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G is pet friendly.
Does 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G offer parking?
Yes, 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G offers parking.
Does 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G have a pool?
Yes, 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G has a pool.
Does 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G have accessible units?
No, 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G have units with dishwashers?
No, 8024 Linda Vista Rd. #1G does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University