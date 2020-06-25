All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8021 Donzee St 105
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

8021 Donzee St 105

8021 Donzee Street · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Donzee Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit 105 Available 06/15/20 Move in Ready 6/15 ~ Perfect, Upstairs Apt Home - Property Id: 296633

Only 15 minutes away from the coast and downtown San Diego awaits the beautiful and quaint community of Birdland. Centrally located in between California State Route 163, Interstate 805, and Mission Valley, Birdland is known as the area in which traveling to attractions becomes a breeze since you are only 10 minutes from Sea World, Mission Bay, and Balboa Park.

Known as a charming and quiet neighborhood surrounded by activity, Birdland remains one of the more low-key communities in the area. Interestingly enough, most of the streets in the neighborhood are named after various bird species, hence its name.

- Dual Pane Windows
- Built in Shelving
- Built in Vanity
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Faux Wood Flooring
- Laundry On-Site
- On Site Maintenance & Management
- Online Payments
- Parking Included in Rent
- Swimming Pool
- Jacuzzi

*Utilities not included

Call us at: 858-565-6400 Ext. 4 to set up a self guided tour April 1st!

Apply online @ www mcproperties us

*Photos of similar unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296633
Property Id 296633

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Donzee St 105 have any available units?
8021 Donzee St 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Donzee St 105 have?
Some of 8021 Donzee St 105's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Donzee St 105 currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Donzee St 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Donzee St 105 pet-friendly?
No, 8021 Donzee St 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8021 Donzee St 105 offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Donzee St 105 offers parking.
Does 8021 Donzee St 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Donzee St 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Donzee St 105 have a pool?
Yes, 8021 Donzee St 105 has a pool.
Does 8021 Donzee St 105 have accessible units?
No, 8021 Donzee St 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Donzee St 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8021 Donzee St 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
