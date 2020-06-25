8021 Donzee St 105

Amenities

Unit 105 Available 06/15/20 Move in Ready 6/15 ~ Perfect, Upstairs Apt Home - Property Id: 296633



Only 15 minutes away from the coast and downtown San Diego awaits the beautiful and quaint community of Birdland. Centrally located in between California State Route 163, Interstate 805, and Mission Valley, Birdland is known as the area in which traveling to attractions becomes a breeze since you are only 10 minutes from Sea World, Mission Bay, and Balboa Park.



Known as a charming and quiet neighborhood surrounded by activity, Birdland remains one of the more low-key communities in the area. Interestingly enough, most of the streets in the neighborhood are named after various bird species, hence its name.



