801 Ash Street 1301

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit 1301 Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Cortez Blu 2/2 Condo w/ incredible views - Property Id: 51272



Open floor plan, kitchen w/ stainless appliances, modern cabinets, and granite counters. Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom (BR) & full size Stackable W/D in unit.



Approx. room dimensions are:

Master BR = 16 X 13

Second BR = 13 X 12

Living/Dining Room = 20 X 16



Cortez Hill property with spectacular panoramic city, ocean & bay views from every room of this stunning 13th flr home in Cortez Blu building. Relax after a long day with a beverage while taking in the San Diego views from both balconies! Very private unit with only 3 units on each floor & no shared wall neighbors.



Pet friendly building. Other features include 1 car underground garage parking & secured bike room



Owner covers HOA dues that include water, sewer, & trash. Tenant responsible for SDG&E. 1 Yr Lease required, $35 rental appl fee required for each tenant 18 yrs of age & older.



Please contact Broker/Agent Mike Andrade @ 619-261-5889 to with any questions & schedule a showing.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51272

(RLNE4782737)