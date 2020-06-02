All apartments in San Diego
801 Ash Street 1301

801 W Ash St W · No Longer Available
Location

801 W Ash St W, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit 1301 Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Cortez Blu 2/2 Condo w/ incredible views - Property Id: 51272

Open floor plan, kitchen w/ stainless appliances, modern cabinets, and granite counters. Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom (BR) & full size Stackable W/D in unit.

Approx. room dimensions are:
Master BR = 16 X 13
Second BR = 13 X 12
Living/Dining Room = 20 X 16

Cortez Hill property with spectacular panoramic city, ocean & bay views from every room of this stunning 13th flr home in Cortez Blu building. Relax after a long day with a beverage while taking in the San Diego views from both balconies! Very private unit with only 3 units on each floor & no shared wall neighbors.

Pet friendly building. Other features include 1 car underground garage parking & secured bike room

Owner covers HOA dues that include water, sewer, & trash. Tenant responsible for SDG&E. 1 Yr Lease required, $35 rental appl fee required for each tenant 18 yrs of age & older.

Please contact Broker/Agent Mike Andrade @ 619-261-5889 to with any questions & schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51272
Property Id 51272

(RLNE4782737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Ash Street 1301 have any available units?
801 Ash Street 1301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Ash Street 1301 have?
Some of 801 Ash Street 1301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Ash Street 1301 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Ash Street 1301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Ash Street 1301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Ash Street 1301 is pet friendly.
Does 801 Ash Street 1301 offer parking?
Yes, 801 Ash Street 1301 offers parking.
Does 801 Ash Street 1301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Ash Street 1301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Ash Street 1301 have a pool?
No, 801 Ash Street 1301 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Ash Street 1301 have accessible units?
No, 801 Ash Street 1301 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Ash Street 1301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Ash Street 1301 has units with dishwashers.
