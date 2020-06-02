801 Ash Street 1301

Amenities
Unit 1301 Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Cortez Blu 2/2 Condo w/ incredible views - Property Id: 51272
Open floor plan, kitchen w/ stainless appliances, modern cabinets, and granite counters. Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom (BR) & full size Stackable W/D in unit.
Approx. room dimensions are:
Master BR = 16 X 13
Second BR = 13 X 12
Living/Dining Room = 20 X 16
Cortez Hill property with spectacular panoramic city, ocean & bay views from every room of this stunning 13th flr home in Cortez Blu building. Relax after a long day with a beverage while taking in the San Diego views from both balconies! Very private unit with only 3 units on each floor & no shared wall neighbors.
Pet friendly building. Other features include 1 car underground garage parking & secured bike room
Owner covers HOA dues that include water, sewer, & trash. Tenant responsible for SDG&E. 1 Yr Lease required, $35 rental appl fee required for each tenant 18 yrs of age & older.
Please contact Broker/Agent Mike Andrade @ 619-261-5889 to with any questions & schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51272
Property Id 51272
(RLNE4782737)