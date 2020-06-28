8009 Caminito de Pizza #H

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Mission Valley Location! 1 Bedroom Condo! - Don't miss this one! Light and bright kitchen, new carpet, 1 bedroom plus a den. Great central location in Mission Valley, easy access to the 8, 163, 805. A/C is a wall unit. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE3849507)