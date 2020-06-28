All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8009 Caminito de Pizza #H
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

8009 Caminito de Pizza #H

8009 Caminito De Pizza · No Longer Available
Location

8009 Caminito De Pizza, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Mission Valley Location! 1 Bedroom Condo! - Don't miss this one! Light and bright kitchen, new carpet, 1 bedroom plus a den. Great central location in Mission Valley, easy access to the 8, 163, 805. A/C is a wall unit. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE3849507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H have any available units?
8009 Caminito de Pizza #H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Caminito de Pizza #H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H pet-friendly?
Yes, 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H is pet friendly.
Does 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H offer parking?
No, 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H does not offer parking.
Does 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H have a pool?
No, 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H does not have a pool.
Does 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H have accessible units?
No, 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H have units with dishwashers?
No, 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8009 Caminito de Pizza #H has units with air conditioning.
