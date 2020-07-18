7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

This 2-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condo home property rental in the University City neighborhood in San Diego features a bright and spacious living area with premium hardwood flooring, big windows with blinds, and sliding glass doors. This unit is partially furnished but can be rented unfurnished. There’s also an additional bedroom upstairs that can be counted as the 3rd bedroom.



This must-see unit’s kitchen is equipped with modern cabinetry and ready-to-use appliances: dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/ oven, and refrigerator. Vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included along with electric heating. Renters can also enjoy the communal pool and spa. No pets allowed but can be negotiable if there are applicants with pets. No smoking in the property. Total convenience is yours as the unit is within a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated area so most errands or trips are easy to do!



There's a large community park, Doyle Community Park near the condo for sports and jogging.



It comes with 1-car covered attached garage, 1 parking spot in the front garage, 1 pass for street parking and plenty of parking on the side street.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, trash (water and trash have a fixed rate of $200). HOA fees and sewage will be covered by the landlord.



Bike Score: 77



Nearby parks: Doyle Community Park, La Jolla Colony Park, and UTC Mall dog park.



201 Super Loop – Counterclockwise - 0.1 mile

202 Super Loop – Clockwise - 0.1 mile

101 - 0.4 mile

41 Fashion Valley – UCSD - 0.5 mile



