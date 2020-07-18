All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2

7969 Caminito Dia · (408) 917-0430
Location

7969 Caminito Dia, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1163 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

This 2-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condo home property rental in the University City neighborhood in San Diego features a bright and spacious living area with premium hardwood flooring, big windows with blinds, and sliding glass doors. This unit is partially furnished but can be rented unfurnished. There’s also an additional bedroom upstairs that can be counted as the 3rd bedroom.

This must-see unit’s kitchen is equipped with modern cabinetry and ready-to-use appliances: dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/ oven, and refrigerator. Vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included along with electric heating. Renters can also enjoy the communal pool and spa. No pets allowed but can be negotiable if there are applicants with pets. No smoking in the property. Total convenience is yours as the unit is within a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated area so most errands or trips are easy to do!

There's a large community park, Doyle Community Park near the condo for sports and jogging.

It comes with 1-car covered attached garage, 1 parking spot in the front garage, 1 pass for street parking and plenty of parking on the side street.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, trash (water and trash have a fixed rate of $200). HOA fees and sewage will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 77

Nearby parks: Doyle Community Park, La Jolla Colony Park, and UTC Mall dog park.

Bus lines:
201 Super Loop – Counterclockwise - 0.1 mile
202 Super Loop – Clockwise - 0.1 mile
101 - 0.4 mile
41 Fashion Valley – UCSD - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 have any available units?
7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 have?
Some of 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7969 Caminito Dia Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
