Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill

Wrap around private yard on corner lot with entertaining spaces including the courtyard with BBQ, fire pit and lots of outdoor living. Your guests shall be spoiled with their own casita with separate entrance, large free flowing living spaces for all to enjoy and four private en-suite bedrooms upstairs. Friends and family can gather in the gourmet kitchen around the large island or spill into the family room. Santaluz membership available, tenant to pay monthly. Eileen 858.245.9851