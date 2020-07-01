All apartments in San Diego
7961 Sentinel

7961 Sentinel · (760) 573-2252
Location

7961 Sentinel, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7961 Sentinel · Avail. Jul 7

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
7961 Sentinel Available 07/07/20 Luxury Living In The Lush Rolling Hills Of Santaluz! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!

Exceedingly private and serene 3 bedroom house in Santaluz.

As you enter the 24 hour manned security gates of the exclusive Community of Santaluz you'll be awestruck by the panorama of rolling green hillsides and breathtaking views.

Through the doors of this sophisticated light filled home you're greeted with rich hardwood floors and grand spaces. This home features a formal living room with an additional alcove great for a private reading nook or home office. The formal dining room boasts rustic wood beamed ceilings and French doors that lead out to a charming courtyard.

The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream come true. This fabulous gourmet kitchen boasts upscale stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas range, dual wall ovens, Sub Zero refrigerator and two sinks. Spend more time together as the kitchen is open to the casual living room and looks out onto your picturesque backyard through a wall of windows. For ease and convenience the laundry room is located next to the kitchen, a full size washer and dryer is included. The laundry room features a wall of cabinets and has a wall length counter top and sink.

The casual living room features beautiful neutral paint and a grand fireplace for the fall months. French doors lead out to your inviting backyard that affords unobstructed sunset views to the Pacific. The casual living room features warm wood flooring and a sweeping wall of windows!

Lending itself to privacy the master bedroom retreat is located on the first floor. The master bedroom has many upscale amenities including, French doors leading out to the backyard, a functional oversized closet with custom built in cabinetry and a built in armoire. The grand en-suite bathroom features a dual vanity, large soaking tub with Spanish tile accents and a spacious shower enclosure with separate water closet.

Upstairs you will find two pristine guest bedrooms. On the right side of the hallway you have an oversized bedroom featuring Berber carpet and neutral paint, the walk in closet is substantial in size and has an abundance of storage space. Across the hallway is the additional guest bedroom, also grand in size. This guest room features a Juliet balcony that overlooks the front courtyard. Through the windows on the other side of the room you can see for miles all the way to the coastline. Located between both bedrooms is a tastefully decorated full bathroom.

This stunning home features a 3 car tandem garage with a built in workstation.

This home embodies Santaluz indoor-outdoor living with a multitude of patios for outdoor dining and enjoyment. Santaluz offers an ideal controlled access community where nature is unspoiled and recreational and social choices abound. Comprised of 3,800 acres of golden hillsides, panoramic golf, ocean and coastal views, 33 miles of hiking and bike trails, acres of untouched land, two clubhouses including the Hacienda Club with heated Jr. Olympic size pool, lighted tennis courts and state of the art fitness center with classes. Santaluz offers a quality of life for all and is unmatched anywhere else in San Diego!

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE2580072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7961 Sentinel have any available units?
7961 Sentinel has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7961 Sentinel have?
Some of 7961 Sentinel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7961 Sentinel currently offering any rent specials?
7961 Sentinel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7961 Sentinel pet-friendly?
Yes, 7961 Sentinel is pet friendly.
Does 7961 Sentinel offer parking?
Yes, 7961 Sentinel offers parking.
Does 7961 Sentinel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7961 Sentinel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7961 Sentinel have a pool?
Yes, 7961 Sentinel has a pool.
Does 7961 Sentinel have accessible units?
No, 7961 Sentinel does not have accessible units.
Does 7961 Sentinel have units with dishwashers?
No, 7961 Sentinel does not have units with dishwashers.
