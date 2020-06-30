7913 Whelan Dr

Amenities

4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Updated Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home in San Diego. Located within minutes to Cowles Mountain, Baker Way Trailhead, San Carlos golf course, Gage Elementary School and the 52 &125 freeways.



This updated home has new carpet, new blinds, new stainless steel appliances and new interior paint. The kitchen has an island, the appliances available are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space.



The home has a family room with a wood burning fireplace, wall heating and plenty of windows for fresh air. Direct access to the backyard from sliding glass window. The washer and dryer is in the home for tenants use (as is condition). Enjoy the yard and patio. Yard maintained by gardener service. 2-car garage available for parking.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



