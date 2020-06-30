All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7913 Whelan Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7913 Whelan Dr
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

7913 Whelan Dr

7913 Whelan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Lake Murray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7913 Whelan Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Updated Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home in San Diego. Located within minutes to Cowles Mountain, Baker Way Trailhead, San Carlos golf course, Gage Elementary School and the 52 &125 freeways.

This updated home has new carpet, new blinds, new stainless steel appliances and new interior paint. The kitchen has an island, the appliances available are an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space.

The home has a family room with a wood burning fireplace, wall heating and plenty of windows for fresh air. Direct access to the backyard from sliding glass window. The washer and dryer is in the home for tenants use (as is condition). Enjoy the yard and patio. Yard maintained by gardener service. 2-car garage available for parking.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5411318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 Whelan Dr have any available units?
7913 Whelan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7913 Whelan Dr have?
Some of 7913 Whelan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7913 Whelan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Whelan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Whelan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7913 Whelan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7913 Whelan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7913 Whelan Dr offers parking.
Does 7913 Whelan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7913 Whelan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Whelan Dr have a pool?
No, 7913 Whelan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7913 Whelan Dr have accessible units?
No, 7913 Whelan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Whelan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7913 Whelan Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University