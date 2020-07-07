7900 Carmel View Road

Amenities

pool tennis court sauna internet access refrigerator

Charming 1st floor end south facing unit. Enjoy plenty of sunshine on a tranquil private lake, pool and jacuzzi. Koi filled streams and waterfalls meander throughout the property grounds. Tennis courts, and Saunal on the property. 5 minutes on local street to Torrey Pines State Beach and Reserve. Very tastefully decorated with antiques and an Asian flare. Tiffany lamps, new King size bed in the Master, new refrigerator, Internet and phone service. Close to downtown Del Mar, shops, restaurants. 20 minutes from downtown San Diego and the Airport.

Close to Carmel Valley Business District. Unlike any other complex in the area.