Last updated April 26 2019 at 8:43 AM

7900 Carmel View Road

7900 Carmel Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

7900 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

pool
tennis court
sauna
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Charming 1st floor end south facing unit. Enjoy plenty of sunshine on a tranquil private lake, pool and jacuzzi. Koi filled streams and waterfalls meander throughout the property grounds. Tennis courts, and Saunal on the property. 5 minutes on local street to Torrey Pines State Beach and Reserve. Very tastefully decorated with antiques and an Asian flare. Tiffany lamps, new King size bed in the Master, new refrigerator, Internet and phone service. Close to downtown Del Mar, shops, restaurants. 20 minutes from downtown San Diego and the Airport.
Close to Carmel Valley Business District. Unlike any other complex in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 Carmel View Road have any available units?
7900 Carmel View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7900 Carmel View Road have?
Some of 7900 Carmel View Road's amenities include pool, tennis court, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 Carmel View Road currently offering any rent specials?
7900 Carmel View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 Carmel View Road pet-friendly?
No, 7900 Carmel View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7900 Carmel View Road offer parking?
No, 7900 Carmel View Road does not offer parking.
Does 7900 Carmel View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7900 Carmel View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 Carmel View Road have a pool?
Yes, 7900 Carmel View Road has a pool.
Does 7900 Carmel View Road have accessible units?
No, 7900 Carmel View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 Carmel View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7900 Carmel View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
