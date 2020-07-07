All apartments in San Diego
7873 Camino Kiasco
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

7873 Camino Kiasco

7873 Camino Kiosco · No Longer Available
Location

7873 Camino Kiosco, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful UTC Located 2-Bed Townhome with Garage & Updates! In-unit Laundry! Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW in the highly sought after Genesee Highlands! Spacious, open plan two bedroom, two-story townhome with updated white and granite kitchen and fresh paint! One parking spot in shared GARAGE plus one assigned space and available guest spots. The home also features locked STORAGE in garage and in-unit WASHER/DRYER!

This lovely, established community features pools, park and a playground.

Excellently located in walking distance to UCSD, restaurants, parks, canyon, shopping/mall, MTS trolley line & easy freeway access.

Small pet considered with additional pet security and monthly pet fee.

Lease length: 18 months

Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental history and verifiable gross monthly income of 3x rent. Guarantors are not accepted.

For more information and to schedule showing, call Tammy Koupal at 619-550-8179

(RLNE5190373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7873 Camino Kiasco have any available units?
7873 Camino Kiasco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7873 Camino Kiasco have?
Some of 7873 Camino Kiasco's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7873 Camino Kiasco currently offering any rent specials?
7873 Camino Kiasco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7873 Camino Kiasco pet-friendly?
Yes, 7873 Camino Kiasco is pet friendly.
Does 7873 Camino Kiasco offer parking?
Yes, 7873 Camino Kiasco offers parking.
Does 7873 Camino Kiasco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7873 Camino Kiasco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7873 Camino Kiasco have a pool?
Yes, 7873 Camino Kiasco has a pool.
Does 7873 Camino Kiasco have accessible units?
No, 7873 Camino Kiasco does not have accessible units.
Does 7873 Camino Kiasco have units with dishwashers?
No, 7873 Camino Kiasco does not have units with dishwashers.

