7873 Camino Kiasco

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful UTC Located 2-Bed Townhome with Garage & Updates! In-unit Laundry! Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW in the highly sought after Genesee Highlands! Spacious, open plan two bedroom, two-story townhome with updated white and granite kitchen and fresh paint! One parking spot in shared GARAGE plus one assigned space and available guest spots. The home also features locked STORAGE in garage and in-unit WASHER/DRYER!



This lovely, established community features pools, park and a playground.



Excellently located in walking distance to UCSD, restaurants, parks, canyon, shopping/mall, MTS trolley line & easy freeway access.



Small pet considered with additional pet security and monthly pet fee.



Lease length: 18 months



Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental history and verifiable gross monthly income of 3x rent. Guarantors are not accepted.



For more information and to schedule showing, call Tammy Koupal at 619-550-8179



