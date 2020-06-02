All apartments in San Diego
7870 Altana Way

7870 Altana Way · No Longer Available
Location

7870 Altana Way, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7870 Altana Way Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Mission Valley with 2 car garage - Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1668 square foot home available February 1, 2019 situated above Mission Valley. This single family home does not share any walls with neighbors and has solar panels for a very low electric bill.

When you enter this light and bright home from either the front door or through the large attached 2 car garage you walk into a beautiful living room, dining area and completely updated kitchen with dark cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and access to the outside patio area and a fully upgraded 1/5 bathroom.

Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, each with ceiling fans and window coverings. There is a large guest bathroom, 2 bedrooms and plenty of closet space. The third bedroom is the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. The master bedroom has a huge closet and the master bathroom is upgraded with a deeper soaking tub and lots of counter space. Off of the bedrooms you will find a dedicated laundry room with a full size washer and dryer.

The garage is large and fits two cars. There is additional parking outside the home on a first come first serve basis for your guests. Right outside the home and down the steps is a beautiful park and views of Mission Valley. The complex shares a community pool. This home is complete with solar panels for a very low electric bill. Home has central AC and heat, newer paint and carpets.

Available: February 1, 2019
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, with additional deposit and within the HOA guidelines. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.
Security deposit: $3395.00
Must have good credit (no collections, no evictions) and must have an income of 2.5-3xs the monthly rent.
Contact Lisa via text or email to set up a private tour of this beautiful home. 619-549-0296 / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com
1 year lease

(RLNE4657906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7870 Altana Way have any available units?
7870 Altana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7870 Altana Way have?
Some of 7870 Altana Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7870 Altana Way currently offering any rent specials?
7870 Altana Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7870 Altana Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7870 Altana Way is pet friendly.
Does 7870 Altana Way offer parking?
Yes, 7870 Altana Way does offer parking.
Does 7870 Altana Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7870 Altana Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7870 Altana Way have a pool?
Yes, 7870 Altana Way has a pool.
Does 7870 Altana Way have accessible units?
No, 7870 Altana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7870 Altana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7870 Altana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
