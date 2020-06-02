Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7870 Altana Way Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Mission Valley with 2 car garage - Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1668 square foot home available February 1, 2019 situated above Mission Valley. This single family home does not share any walls with neighbors and has solar panels for a very low electric bill.



When you enter this light and bright home from either the front door or through the large attached 2 car garage you walk into a beautiful living room, dining area and completely updated kitchen with dark cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and access to the outside patio area and a fully upgraded 1/5 bathroom.



Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, each with ceiling fans and window coverings. There is a large guest bathroom, 2 bedrooms and plenty of closet space. The third bedroom is the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. The master bedroom has a huge closet and the master bathroom is upgraded with a deeper soaking tub and lots of counter space. Off of the bedrooms you will find a dedicated laundry room with a full size washer and dryer.



The garage is large and fits two cars. There is additional parking outside the home on a first come first serve basis for your guests. Right outside the home and down the steps is a beautiful park and views of Mission Valley. The complex shares a community pool. This home is complete with solar panels for a very low electric bill. Home has central AC and heat, newer paint and carpets.



Available: February 1, 2019

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, with additional deposit and within the HOA guidelines. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

Security deposit: $3395.00

Must have good credit (no collections, no evictions) and must have an income of 2.5-3xs the monthly rent.

Contact Lisa via text or email to set up a private tour of this beautiful home. 619-549-0296 / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com

1 year lease



