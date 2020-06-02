7834 Ivanhoe Court

Amenities

Luxury Condo Heart of La Jolla - 2 Bedroom 3 bath 2183 square foot town-home, with gourmet chef kitchen, center island stove. Study/Office and full amenities. Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, garbage compactor, fireplace, 10' ceilings, brightly lit with skylights throughout, laundry room, large walk-in closets and excess storage. Secluded patio with large doors opening to the ocean breeze. Short walk to all village amenities including shops, banks, restaurants, and post office. Five minutes to Torrey Pines Road and freeway. A 10 minute walk to the cove and beaches. Small pets allow.. Water/trash included. Underground garage with two spaces



(RLNE5026627)