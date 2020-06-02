All apartments in San Diego
7834 Ivanhoe Court

7834 Ivanhoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7834 Ivanhoe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury Condo Heart of La Jolla - 2 Bedroom 3 bath 2183 square foot town-home, with gourmet chef kitchen, center island stove. Study/Office and full amenities. Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, garbage compactor, fireplace, 10' ceilings, brightly lit with skylights throughout, laundry room, large walk-in closets and excess storage. Secluded patio with large doors opening to the ocean breeze. Short walk to all village amenities including shops, banks, restaurants, and post office. Five minutes to Torrey Pines Road and freeway. A 10 minute walk to the cove and beaches. Small pets allow.. Water/trash included. Underground garage with two spaces

(RLNE5026627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 Ivanhoe Court have any available units?
7834 Ivanhoe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7834 Ivanhoe Court have?
Some of 7834 Ivanhoe Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 Ivanhoe Court currently offering any rent specials?
7834 Ivanhoe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 Ivanhoe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7834 Ivanhoe Court is pet friendly.
Does 7834 Ivanhoe Court offer parking?
Yes, 7834 Ivanhoe Court offers parking.
Does 7834 Ivanhoe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7834 Ivanhoe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 Ivanhoe Court have a pool?
No, 7834 Ivanhoe Court does not have a pool.
Does 7834 Ivanhoe Court have accessible units?
No, 7834 Ivanhoe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 Ivanhoe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7834 Ivanhoe Court has units with dishwashers.
