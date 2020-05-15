Amenities
4BR 2.5BA San Carlos Home - Recently Remodeled, Solar, New Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Pet Friendly, Fenced Backyard, 2 Car Garage - ***AVAILABLE NOW**
Located In San Carlos
7822 Golfcrest Dr.
San Diego, CA 92119
Cross Street: Mission Gorge Road
4 Bedroom
2.5 Bath
2 Story Home
Estimated 1946 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
Washer/Dryer in Unit
**Solar**
New Stove
New Oven
New Dishwasher
New Microwave
Refrigerator
White and Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Countertops
Hardwood Floor
Turf Landscaping in the Front Yard
Spacious Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
Hardwood Flooring Throughout 1st Floor
Recessed Lighting Throughout
Lots of Natural Light
**Solar - Reduced Electricity bill.**
Fireplace in Family Room - Gas
Sliding Door to Backyard off Family Room & Kitchen
New Double Pan Windows Throughout
Half Bath Downstairs - Hardwood Floor
2 Floor has all Bedrooms
New Carpet on the Stairs and Throughout 2nd Floor
Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom
Ceiling Fan in Master Bedroom
Vinyl Flooring in Upstairs Bathrooms
AC + Heat
Water Filtration System in the Entire Home
2 Car Garage + Driveway
Lots of Cabinet Space in Garage
Tile Flooring Garage
6 Person Hot Tub in Backyard
BBQ in Backyard
CLOSE TO:
Mission Trails Park
Cowles Mountain
Parks
Time Square Shopping Center
Lake Murray
Eateries
San Carlos Library
Mission Trails Golf Course
Patrick Henry High School
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E - Home has Solar - **Reduced Energy Bill***
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
Landscaping - can self maintain
PETS INFORMATION:
3 Pet - Cat or Dog - 70Lbs or Less
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ **
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3695.00
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
