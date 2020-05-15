Amenities

4BR 2.5BA San Carlos Home - Recently Remodeled, Solar, New Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Pet Friendly, Fenced Backyard, 2 Car Garage - ***AVAILABLE NOW**



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***



**A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***



Located In San Carlos



7822 Golfcrest Dr.

San Diego, CA 92119



Cross Street: Mission Gorge Road



4 Bedroom

2.5 Bath

2 Story Home

Estimated 1946 sq. ft.

2 Car Garage

Fenced Backyard

Washer/Dryer in Unit

**Solar**



New Stove

New Oven

New Dishwasher

New Microwave

Refrigerator

White and Stainless Steel Appliances

Tile Countertops

Hardwood Floor



Turf Landscaping in the Front Yard

Spacious Floor Plan

Freshly Painted

Hardwood Flooring Throughout 1st Floor

Recessed Lighting Throughout

Lots of Natural Light

**Solar - Reduced Electricity bill.**

Fireplace in Family Room - Gas

Sliding Door to Backyard off Family Room & Kitchen

New Double Pan Windows Throughout

Half Bath Downstairs - Hardwood Floor

2 Floor has all Bedrooms

New Carpet on the Stairs and Throughout 2nd Floor

Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom

Ceiling Fan in Master Bedroom

Vinyl Flooring in Upstairs Bathrooms

Washer/Dryer in Unit

AC + Heat

Water Filtration System in the Entire Home

2 Car Garage + Driveway

Lots of Cabinet Space in Garage

Tile Flooring Garage

6 Person Hot Tub in Backyard

BBQ in Backyard

Fenced Backyard



CLOSE TO:

Mission Trails Park

Cowles Mountain

Parks

Time Square Shopping Center

Lake Murray

Eateries

San Carlos Library

Mission Trails Golf Course

Patrick Henry High School



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E - Home has Solar - **Reduced Energy Bill***

Cable/phone/Internet

Water/Sewer

Landscaping - can self maintain



PETS INFORMATION:

3 Pet - Cat or Dog - 70Lbs or Less

$250 Deposit Per Pet

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ **



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3695.00



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property



Golden Property Management-GPM

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



