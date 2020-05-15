All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7822 Golfcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7822 Golfcrest Dr
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

7822 Golfcrest Dr

7822 Golfcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7822 Golfcrest Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
4BR 2.5BA San Carlos Home - Recently Remodeled, Solar, New Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Pet Friendly, Fenced Backyard, 2 Car Garage - ***AVAILABLE NOW**

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***

**A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***

Located In San Carlos

7822 Golfcrest Dr.
San Diego, CA 92119

Cross Street: Mission Gorge Road

4 Bedroom
2.5 Bath
2 Story Home
Estimated 1946 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
Washer/Dryer in Unit
**Solar**

New Stove
New Oven
New Dishwasher
New Microwave
Refrigerator
White and Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Countertops
Hardwood Floor

Turf Landscaping in the Front Yard
Spacious Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
Hardwood Flooring Throughout 1st Floor
Recessed Lighting Throughout
Lots of Natural Light
**Solar - Reduced Electricity bill.**
Fireplace in Family Room - Gas
Sliding Door to Backyard off Family Room & Kitchen
New Double Pan Windows Throughout
Half Bath Downstairs - Hardwood Floor
2 Floor has all Bedrooms
New Carpet on the Stairs and Throughout 2nd Floor
Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom
Ceiling Fan in Master Bedroom
Vinyl Flooring in Upstairs Bathrooms
Washer/Dryer in Unit
AC + Heat
Water Filtration System in the Entire Home
2 Car Garage + Driveway
Lots of Cabinet Space in Garage
Tile Flooring Garage
6 Person Hot Tub in Backyard
BBQ in Backyard
Fenced Backyard

CLOSE TO:
Mission Trails Park
Cowles Mountain
Parks
Time Square Shopping Center
Lake Murray
Eateries
San Carlos Library
Mission Trails Golf Course
Patrick Henry High School

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E - Home has Solar - **Reduced Energy Bill***
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
Landscaping - can self maintain

PETS INFORMATION:
3 Pet - Cat or Dog - 70Lbs or Less
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ **

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3695.00

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5649549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 Golfcrest Dr have any available units?
7822 Golfcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7822 Golfcrest Dr have?
Some of 7822 Golfcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7822 Golfcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7822 Golfcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 Golfcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7822 Golfcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7822 Golfcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7822 Golfcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 7822 Golfcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7822 Golfcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 Golfcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 7822 Golfcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7822 Golfcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 7822 Golfcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 Golfcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7822 Golfcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University