All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7745 Stalmer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7745 Stalmer Street
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM
7745 Stalmer Street
7745 Stalmer Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7745 Stalmer Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7745 Stalmer Street have any available units?
7745 Stalmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7745 Stalmer Street have?
Some of 7745 Stalmer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7745 Stalmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
7745 Stalmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7745 Stalmer Street pet-friendly?
No, 7745 Stalmer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7745 Stalmer Street offer parking?
No, 7745 Stalmer Street does not offer parking.
Does 7745 Stalmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7745 Stalmer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7745 Stalmer Street have a pool?
No, 7745 Stalmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 7745 Stalmer Street have accessible units?
No, 7745 Stalmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7745 Stalmer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7745 Stalmer Street has units with dishwashers.
