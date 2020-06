Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This lovely light and bright open floor home features ample storage, an over-sized patio, and is located on the first floor. The complex features tennis/basketball court, rec room, 2 pools, spas, and BBQ area. This home is in a great location and walking distance to Mission Trails.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Great location close to SDSU, shopping, restaurants.