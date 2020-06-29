All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 19 2019

7631 Family Cir

7631 Family Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7631 Family Circle, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LINDA VISTA - 2 Bedroom + Den, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Villagio. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 7631 Family Circle, San Diego, CA 92111. Rental amount is $2,350. This property is available 10/15/2019. Built in 2005, this 3-story end unit features 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus den/office downstairs, 1247 square feet, and a large attached 2-car garage with extra storage. Only 26 units in this complex. Newest construction in area. Modern, sophisticated, very clean and beautiful! When you enter through the first floor, there is a bonus den or office room to the left, direct access to the 2-car garage, and closet/stairs to the left. On the second floor/main level is a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen/dining that connects to the living room. On the third floor you will find the laundry closet, master bedroom & master bathroom, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Other amenities include a cozy fireplace, convenient indoor laundry, high ceilings, granite countertops, mirrored wardrobe doors, private patio, gas fireplace, tons of storage, and fire sprinklers for your added safety.

The community of Villagio has easy access in and out of complex. Conveniently located near the 163, 805, 8 & 5 freeways. An ideal location for the everyday commuter. Other notable areas nearby are Fashion Valley, Rady Children's Hospital, Sharp Hospital, Kearny Mesa High School, Cabrillo Heights Park, San Diego Mesa College and USD.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4403025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7631 Family Cir have any available units?
7631 Family Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7631 Family Cir have?
Some of 7631 Family Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7631 Family Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7631 Family Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7631 Family Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7631 Family Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7631 Family Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7631 Family Cir offers parking.
Does 7631 Family Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7631 Family Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7631 Family Cir have a pool?
No, 7631 Family Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7631 Family Cir have accessible units?
No, 7631 Family Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7631 Family Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7631 Family Cir has units with dishwashers.

