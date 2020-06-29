7631 Family Cir

Amenities

LINDA VISTA - 2 Bedroom + Den, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Villagio. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 7631 Family Circle, San Diego, CA 92111. Rental amount is $2,350. This property is available 10/15/2019. Built in 2005, this 3-story end unit features 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus den/office downstairs, 1247 square feet, and a large attached 2-car garage with extra storage. Only 26 units in this complex. Newest construction in area. Modern, sophisticated, very clean and beautiful! When you enter through the first floor, there is a bonus den or office room to the left, direct access to the 2-car garage, and closet/stairs to the left. On the second floor/main level is a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen/dining that connects to the living room. On the third floor you will find the laundry closet, master bedroom & master bathroom, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Other amenities include a cozy fireplace, convenient indoor laundry, high ceilings, granite countertops, mirrored wardrobe doors, private patio, gas fireplace, tons of storage, and fire sprinklers for your added safety.



The community of Villagio has easy access in and out of complex. Conveniently located near the 163, 805, 8 & 5 freeways. An ideal location for the everyday commuter. Other notable areas nearby are Fashion Valley, Rady Children's Hospital, Sharp Hospital, Kearny Mesa High School, Cabrillo Heights Park, San Diego Mesa College and USD.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



