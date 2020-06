Amenities

Unobstructed AMAZING white water Ocean Views of La Jolla Shores over the Beach Club from the living room, master bedroom and NEW wrap-around large deck! This wonderful home has beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, sun deck, patio and just the right size yard. Custom cabinets w/ granite counter tops. Two Smart 55’ TV’s, high speed internet, security alarm, all kitchen equipment, all bedding equipment, towels. Central heating and AC, washer and dryer. Available July 1st 2019.