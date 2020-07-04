All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
7583 Alonda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7583 Alonda Way
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

7583 Alonda Way

7583 Alonda Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7583 Alonda Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & Bright 4B/3BA House w/ W/D, Parking, & Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Very spacious and bright 4B/3BA house available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 1966 SF of living space over one level. The large open living room features a fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and plenty of natural lights across multiple large windows. The home boasts laminate vinyl plank and tiles throughout, no carpet! The kitchen sits alongside the living room with ample counter space and cabinets, as well as stainless steel dishwasher and stove/oven! Hallway bathroom completely upgraded with a beautiful vanity and new shower/tub combo. Largest bedroom has a large walk-in closet, access to the backyard with a slide glass door, and an attached bathroom with a stall shower & soaking tub. All guest bedrooms feature mirror closets. One guest bedroom includes a private bathroom with a shower/tub combo. This home is close to hiking trails, restaurants, shopping and more!

Additional Features:
- Attached single car garage & driveway parking
- Stainless steel dishwasher and stove/oven range
- Storage shed in backyard
- Washer and dryer in garage
- Bright living room with large windows
- Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Hallway has a mirror closet and storage cabinets
- Ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2670
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: no
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets not allowed

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/fJ9XmFpN2T4

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- PARKING: 1 car garage/ driveway. Note: not all vehicle sizes will fit within garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1977

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: whole house fan. Note: Garage may fit 1 small vehicle.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3837112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7583 Alonda Way have any available units?
7583 Alonda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7583 Alonda Way have?
Some of 7583 Alonda Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7583 Alonda Way currently offering any rent specials?
7583 Alonda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7583 Alonda Way pet-friendly?
No, 7583 Alonda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7583 Alonda Way offer parking?
Yes, 7583 Alonda Way offers parking.
Does 7583 Alonda Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7583 Alonda Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7583 Alonda Way have a pool?
No, 7583 Alonda Way does not have a pool.
Does 7583 Alonda Way have accessible units?
No, 7583 Alonda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7583 Alonda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7583 Alonda Way has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University