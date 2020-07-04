7583 Alonda Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & Bright 4B/3BA House w/ W/D, Parking, & Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Very spacious and bright 4B/3BA house available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 1966 SF of living space over one level. The large open living room features a fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and plenty of natural lights across multiple large windows. The home boasts laminate vinyl plank and tiles throughout, no carpet! The kitchen sits alongside the living room with ample counter space and cabinets, as well as stainless steel dishwasher and stove/oven! Hallway bathroom completely upgraded with a beautiful vanity and new shower/tub combo. Largest bedroom has a large walk-in closet, access to the backyard with a slide glass door, and an attached bathroom with a stall shower & soaking tub. All guest bedrooms feature mirror closets. One guest bedroom includes a private bathroom with a shower/tub combo. This home is close to hiking trails, restaurants, shopping and more!



Additional Features:

- Attached single car garage & driveway parking

- Stainless steel dishwasher and stove/oven range

- Storage shed in backyard

- Washer and dryer in garage

- Bright living room with large windows

- Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom

- Walk-in closet in master bedroom

- Hallway has a mirror closet and storage cabinets

- Ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2670

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: no

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets not allowed



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/fJ9XmFpN2T4



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- PARKING: 1 car garage/ driveway. Note: not all vehicle sizes will fit within garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1977



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: whole house fan. Note: Garage may fit 1 small vehicle.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3837112)