All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209

7545 Charmant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7545 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Remodeled Condo in the Heart of UTC! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/24d3d61040
Or call 858-239-0600

Newly remodeled 1-bedroom, 1 bath condo in the heart of the UTC community. This condo has many upgrades such as new decorator paint, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops and upgraded cabinetry in kitchen, expansive living room with private patio and is light and bright! 704 approximate sq. ft.; 1 reserved parking space in secure, underground garage PLUS lots of visitor parking. The master bedroom has new wood laminate flooring, and tons of space in the walk in closet. This unit also features new wood laminate flooring in main living areas, new can lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans PLUS air conditioning, all major appliances plus separate indoor laundry area includes stacking washer/dryer! There is a considerable amount of storage space, lots of windows and is in a prime location within the complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool/hot tub area, club house with cyber-caf internet lounge, fitness center/yoga studio and the unit is close by the UCSD campus shuttle/bus and within walking distance of La Jolla Colony Park and La Jolla Village. Close to major freeways for an easy commute to work or nearby beaches. Water and Trash included in rental amount. Sorry, No Pets and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.

Cal-DRE# 01859951

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 have any available units?
7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 have?
Some of 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 currently offering any rent specials?
7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 pet-friendly?
No, 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 offer parking?
Yes, 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 offers parking.
Does 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 have a pool?
Yes, 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 has a pool.
Does 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 have accessible units?
No, 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 does not have accessible units.
Does 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University