7545 Charmant Drive, Unit 1209

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub internet access yoga

Newly remodeled 1-bedroom, 1 bath condo in the heart of the UTC community. This condo has many upgrades such as new decorator paint, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops and upgraded cabinetry in kitchen, expansive living room with private patio and is light and bright! 704 approximate sq. ft.; 1 reserved parking space in secure, underground garage PLUS lots of visitor parking. The master bedroom has new wood laminate flooring, and tons of space in the walk in closet. This unit also features new wood laminate flooring in main living areas, new can lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans PLUS air conditioning, all major appliances plus separate indoor laundry area includes stacking washer/dryer! There is a considerable amount of storage space, lots of windows and is in a prime location within the complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool/hot tub area, club house with cyber-caf internet lounge, fitness center/yoga studio and the unit is close by the UCSD campus shuttle/bus and within walking distance of La Jolla Colony Park and La Jolla Village. Close to major freeways for an easy commute to work or nearby beaches. Water and Trash included in rental amount. Sorry, No Pets and No smoking, please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615675)