Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Located in the heart of the Village and walking distance to many amenities. World class beaches, Restaurants, galleries, grocery store, Bishops school and much more. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, private elevator to all floors including the extra large garage. Viking professional appliances, jacuzzi tub in master bedroom. Fresh paint throughout home, new tile floors in living/dining room.