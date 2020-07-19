All apartments in San Diego
7527 Melotte St.
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

7527 Melotte St.

7527 Melotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

7527 Melotte Street, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Remodeled/Upgraded San Carlos/Cowles Mountain Gem - Gorgeous designer kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas range with convection oven, microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful Hardwood and Tile Floors, Upgraded Bathrooms, Attached oversize two car garage with built in storage, laundry equipment, and extra fridge.Large beautifully manicured yard, spacious courtyard with gated entry, great outdoor covered patio with built in seating.
Close to Cowles Mountain Hiking Trailhead, Mission Trails Golf Course, Lake Murray, Grossmont College, and All San Carlos has to offer!
For an Appointment to view please call or text John Allen at 619-980-1407
Rental Criteria as follows:
Minimum 1 yr lease, Application required per all adult applicants 18+, Minimum FICO per all applicants 700+, Good Rental History, No Evictions, Proof of Income, Valid Government issued Photo I.D.
Sorry, No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4551314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 Melotte St. have any available units?
7527 Melotte St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7527 Melotte St. have?
Some of 7527 Melotte St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 Melotte St. currently offering any rent specials?
7527 Melotte St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 Melotte St. pet-friendly?
No, 7527 Melotte St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7527 Melotte St. offer parking?
Yes, 7527 Melotte St. offers parking.
Does 7527 Melotte St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7527 Melotte St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 Melotte St. have a pool?
No, 7527 Melotte St. does not have a pool.
Does 7527 Melotte St. have accessible units?
No, 7527 Melotte St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 Melotte St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 Melotte St. has units with dishwashers.
