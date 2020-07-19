7527 Melotte St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Remodeled/Upgraded San Carlos/Cowles Mountain Gem - Gorgeous designer kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas range with convection oven, microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful Hardwood and Tile Floors, Upgraded Bathrooms, Attached oversize two car garage with built in storage, laundry equipment, and extra fridge.Large beautifully manicured yard, spacious courtyard with gated entry, great outdoor covered patio with built in seating.

Close to Cowles Mountain Hiking Trailhead, Mission Trails Golf Course, Lake Murray, Grossmont College, and All San Carlos has to offer!

For an Appointment to view please call or text John Allen at 619-980-1407

Rental Criteria as follows:

Minimum 1 yr lease, Application required per all adult applicants 18+, Minimum FICO per all applicants 700+, Good Rental History, No Evictions, Proof of Income, Valid Government issued Photo I.D.

Sorry, No Pets.



