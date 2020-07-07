All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7505 Bannister Ln

7505 Bannister Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7505 Bannister Lane, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
pet friendly
MIRA MESA 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 7505 Bannister Lane, San Diego, CA 92126. Rental amount is $2,400. Available 01/08/2019. Centrally located in Mira Mesa, this single-story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,471 square feet, and a 2-car attached garage. Tile entry into large light and bright formal living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and large windows. Formal dining room off the kitchen. Eat-in kitchen features wood floors, tile counters, wood cabinets, wall oven, stovetop, stainless steel sink. Neutral carpet and paint, wood floors in hallways. Large master with vaulted ceilings, large sliding glass door to backyard. Large low maintenance yard.

Easy access to the 15, close to shopping, and transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: Gardener.

PET POLICY: No Pets Allowed.

LEASE TERM/DEPOSIT: Minimun one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2804808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Bannister Ln have any available units?
7505 Bannister Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7505 Bannister Ln have?
Some of 7505 Bannister Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Bannister Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Bannister Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Bannister Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7505 Bannister Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7505 Bannister Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7505 Bannister Ln offers parking.
Does 7505 Bannister Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7505 Bannister Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Bannister Ln have a pool?
No, 7505 Bannister Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Bannister Ln have accessible units?
No, 7505 Bannister Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Bannister Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7505 Bannister Ln has units with dishwashers.

