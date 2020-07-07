7505 Bannister Ln

Amenities

MIRA MESA 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 7505 Bannister Lane, San Diego, CA 92126. Rental amount is $2,400. Available 01/08/2019. Centrally located in Mira Mesa, this single-story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,471 square feet, and a 2-car attached garage. Tile entry into large light and bright formal living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and large windows. Formal dining room off the kitchen. Eat-in kitchen features wood floors, tile counters, wood cabinets, wall oven, stovetop, stainless steel sink. Neutral carpet and paint, wood floors in hallways. Large master with vaulted ceilings, large sliding glass door to backyard. Large low maintenance yard.



Easy access to the 15, close to shopping, and transportation.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: Gardener.



PET POLICY: No Pets Allowed.



LEASE TERM/DEPOSIT: Minimun one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



(RLNE2804808)