749 Diamond St

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

CONNER APPLEGATE - 925-726-7120 - Ride out COVID in a beach house property!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse a stones throw from Pacific Beach and a 5 min walk to the Pier! Looking for a 3 to 6 month lease for people looking for a vacation! Owner pays for all utilities Water/Garbage/Premium Cable/ High Speed Internet. Please call listing agent to schedule an appointment to view the property!! 925-726-7120