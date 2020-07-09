All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:39 PM

749 Diamond St

749 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

749 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
CONNER APPLEGATE - 925-726-7120 - Ride out COVID in a beach house property!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse a stones throw from Pacific Beach and a 5 min walk to the Pier! Looking for a 3 to 6 month lease for people looking for a vacation! Owner pays for all utilities Water/Garbage/Premium Cable/ High Speed Internet. Please call listing agent to schedule an appointment to view the property!! 925-726-7120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Diamond St have any available units?
749 Diamond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Diamond St have?
Some of 749 Diamond St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Diamond St currently offering any rent specials?
749 Diamond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Diamond St pet-friendly?
No, 749 Diamond St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 749 Diamond St offer parking?
Yes, 749 Diamond St offers parking.
Does 749 Diamond St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 Diamond St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Diamond St have a pool?
No, 749 Diamond St does not have a pool.
Does 749 Diamond St have accessible units?
No, 749 Diamond St does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Diamond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Diamond St has units with dishwashers.

