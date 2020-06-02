7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

A Must See!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bath with a BONUS ROOM - Call Today to Schedule a Showing!!! - Spacious Home in Bay Terraces Available Now! Make this beautiful large 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a two garage and bonus room your new home! It offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceiling, living room with a fireplace, gorgeous kitchen opens to the dinning room. The kitchen has tile flooring and there is brand new carpet through out, washer and dryer in the unit. This home is located close to 54, 125 and the Bay Terraces Community Park.



Don't let this one slip away, IT WILL NOT LAST!



Minimum Requirements:

FICO credit score of 600 or greater

Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified

No government assistant programs



Please contact All Points Real Estate, Inc. for more information at 619-298-7724 or for application information please visit our website at www.allpointsrealestate.com.



(RLNE4874846)