Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY

7484 Carrie Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

7484 Carrie Ridge Way, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Must See!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bath with a BONUS ROOM - Call Today to Schedule a Showing!!! - Spacious Home in Bay Terraces Available Now! Make this beautiful large 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a two garage and bonus room your new home! It offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceiling, living room with a fireplace, gorgeous kitchen opens to the dinning room. The kitchen has tile flooring and there is brand new carpet through out, washer and dryer in the unit. This home is located close to 54, 125 and the Bay Terraces Community Park.

Don't let this one slip away, IT WILL NOT LAST!

Minimum Requirements:
FICO credit score of 600 or greater
Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent that can be verified
No government assistant programs

Please contact All Points Real Estate, Inc. for more information at 619-298-7724 or for application information please visit our website at www.allpointsrealestate.com.

(RLNE4874846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY have any available units?
7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY have?
Some of 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY offers parking.
Does 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY have a pool?
No, 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7484 CARRIE RIDGE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
