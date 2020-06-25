Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7437 Arucauna Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7437 Arucauna Ct
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7437 Arucauna Ct
7437 Arucauna Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7437 Arucauna Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 Bath in Rancho Santa Fe - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House
Brand New Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Fresh Paint
Large Living Room
Spacious Dining Room
Fireplace in Family Room
Custom Kitchen
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Bedrooms
Upgraded Bathrooms
Lost of Closet Space
Large Master with Walk in Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom
3 Car Garage
Brand New Efficient AC System and Ducting
Laundry Room
Spacious Backyard
Best School Districts
Cul De Sac Street
Call or Text to see this Beautiful Home
619-368-9956
(RLNE4278681)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have any available units?
7437 Arucauna Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7437 Arucauna Ct have?
Some of 7437 Arucauna Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7437 Arucauna Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7437 Arucauna Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 Arucauna Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7437 Arucauna Ct offers parking.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have a pool?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have accessible units?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University