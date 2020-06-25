All apartments in San Diego
7437 Arucauna Ct
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

7437 Arucauna Ct

7437 Arucauna Court · No Longer Available
Location

7437 Arucauna Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 Bath in Rancho Santa Fe - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House

Brand New Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Fresh Paint
Large Living Room
Spacious Dining Room
Fireplace in Family Room

Custom Kitchen
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances

Large Bedrooms
Upgraded Bathrooms
Lost of Closet Space
Large Master with Walk in Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom

3 Car Garage
Brand New Efficient AC System and Ducting
Laundry Room
Spacious Backyard

Best School Districts
Cul De Sac Street

Call or Text to see this Beautiful Home
619-368-9956

(RLNE4278681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have any available units?
7437 Arucauna Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7437 Arucauna Ct have?
Some of 7437 Arucauna Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7437 Arucauna Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7437 Arucauna Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 Arucauna Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7437 Arucauna Ct offers parking.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have a pool?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have accessible units?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 Arucauna Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7437 Arucauna Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
