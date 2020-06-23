7406 Keisha Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Executive home on cul-de-sac and canyon with lots of living space - Four bedroom three bath executive home on three-quarters of an acre. Located on a cul-de-sac and canyon. Some features include solar panels, quartz countertops and all upgraded cabinetry in kitchen and Jennair appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, built-in microwave. Laminate wood and tile flooring on the first floor and carpeting on the second floor, three bedrooms, and two baths are located upstairs with one bedroom and bath located on the first floor. Other features include a laundry room with a deep sink, large patio and fenced yard, and attached three-car garage. Will not allow pets.

Included Utilities: Tenant pays all

Gardening: Included

Pet Policy: No pets, service animals are accepted with proper documentation (see below)

Lease Term: 11 month initial lease term



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



