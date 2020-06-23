All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

7406 Keisha Terrace

7406 Keisha Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7406 Keisha Terrace, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Executive home on cul-de-sac and canyon with lots of living space - Four bedroom three bath executive home on three-quarters of an acre. Located on a cul-de-sac and canyon. Some features include solar panels, quartz countertops and all upgraded cabinetry in kitchen and Jennair appliances including refrigerator, gas range/oven, built-in microwave. Laminate wood and tile flooring on the first floor and carpeting on the second floor, three bedrooms, and two baths are located upstairs with one bedroom and bath located on the first floor. Other features include a laundry room with a deep sink, large patio and fenced yard, and attached three-car garage. Will not allow pets.
Included Utilities: Tenant pays all
Gardening: Included
Pet Policy: No pets, service animals are accepted with proper documentation (see below)
Lease Term: 11 month initial lease term

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE4079409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 Keisha Terrace have any available units?
7406 Keisha Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7406 Keisha Terrace have?
Some of 7406 Keisha Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7406 Keisha Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7406 Keisha Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 Keisha Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7406 Keisha Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7406 Keisha Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7406 Keisha Terrace does offer parking.
Does 7406 Keisha Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7406 Keisha Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 Keisha Terrace have a pool?
No, 7406 Keisha Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7406 Keisha Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7406 Keisha Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 Keisha Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 Keisha Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
