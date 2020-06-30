All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

7403 Monte Vista

7403 Monte Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7403 Monte Vista Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
7403 Monte Vista Available 05/30/20 Beach Bungalow with Large Deck & Ocean Views - Soak up the sun and ocean breeze in this recently remodeled home located just steps to the beach. This property features a 2BD/2BA cottage with a detached 1-bedroom guesthouse. The cottage has hardwood floors, a well-equipped kitchen, and a large wrap around deck. There are ocean views from the front bedroom, breakfast nook, and main living area. The master bedroom has its own AC / heater unit and a full bath with a walk-in shower. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living with the large sliding glass door that opens the living room up to the front deck. Washer/Dryer and one off street parking spot included. Property can be leased FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.

Located walking distance from downtown La Jolla, The Cove, Marine St. beach and multiple shops and eateries. Access to the 5 and 52 freeway are just a few minutes away. Your beach bungalow awaits!

Terms:
6 Month Minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent
Tenant Pays All Utilities
1 Pet allowed max 25 lbs. (Extra deposit required) https://redhouse.petscreening.com/
No Co-Signers
Property can be leased FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

**Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.**

(RLNE5680334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 Monte Vista have any available units?
7403 Monte Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 Monte Vista have?
Some of 7403 Monte Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 Monte Vista currently offering any rent specials?
7403 Monte Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 Monte Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 7403 Monte Vista is pet friendly.
Does 7403 Monte Vista offer parking?
Yes, 7403 Monte Vista offers parking.
Does 7403 Monte Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7403 Monte Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 Monte Vista have a pool?
No, 7403 Monte Vista does not have a pool.
Does 7403 Monte Vista have accessible units?
No, 7403 Monte Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 Monte Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 7403 Monte Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

