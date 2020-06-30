Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

7403 Monte Vista Available 05/30/20 Beach Bungalow with Large Deck & Ocean Views - Soak up the sun and ocean breeze in this recently remodeled home located just steps to the beach. This property features a 2BD/2BA cottage with a detached 1-bedroom guesthouse. The cottage has hardwood floors, a well-equipped kitchen, and a large wrap around deck. There are ocean views from the front bedroom, breakfast nook, and main living area. The master bedroom has its own AC / heater unit and a full bath with a walk-in shower. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living with the large sliding glass door that opens the living room up to the front deck. Washer/Dryer and one off street parking spot included. Property can be leased FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.



Located walking distance from downtown La Jolla, The Cove, Marine St. beach and multiple shops and eateries. Access to the 5 and 52 freeway are just a few minutes away. Your beach bungalow awaits!



Terms:

6 Month Minimum Lease

Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent

Tenant Pays All Utilities

1 Pet allowed max 25 lbs. (Extra deposit required) https://redhouse.petscreening.com/

No Co-Signers

Property can be leased FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



**Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.**



(RLNE5680334)