7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Beautiful 2B+Loft/2BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces, A/C & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 2B+Loft/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring 1114 SF of living space over two levels. This second story corner unit boasts:

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings & fireplace

-Dining room w/ ceiling fan leads to large private balcony. Washer/dryer in their own closet on balcony!

-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar

-Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit!

-Dual master suites w/ large windows & private bathrooms!

-Bonus carpeted loft above living room w/ spiral staircase!

-Central A/C & heat

-2 reserved parking spaces right in front of the unit! (1 covered & 1 uncovered)

-Canyon Park Villas features nicely maintained landscaping & swimming pool! Lopez Ridge Park is located just steps from the complex, with access to Los Penasquitos Creek/Canyon trails. Located near Sorrento Valley and La Jolla tech companies, with easy access to I-5, I-805, and I-15 freeways. This property is about 15 minutes away from beach!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2100

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaTP06UzekY

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (one covered and one uncovered)

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, private balcony!

- YEAR BUILT: 1990



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: kitchen under cabinet light fixtures

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



No Pets Allowed



