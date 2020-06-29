All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234

7389 Calle Cristobal · No Longer Available
Location

7389 Calle Cristobal, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 2B+Loft/2BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces, A/C & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 2B+Loft/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring 1114 SF of living space over two levels. This second story corner unit boasts:
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings & fireplace
-Dining room w/ ceiling fan leads to large private balcony. Washer/dryer in their own closet on balcony!
-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar
-Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit!
-Dual master suites w/ large windows & private bathrooms!
-Bonus carpeted loft above living room w/ spiral staircase!
-Central A/C & heat
-2 reserved parking spaces right in front of the unit! (1 covered & 1 uncovered)
-Canyon Park Villas features nicely maintained landscaping & swimming pool! Lopez Ridge Park is located just steps from the complex, with access to Los Penasquitos Creek/Canyon trails. Located near Sorrento Valley and La Jolla tech companies, with easy access to I-5, I-805, and I-15 freeways. This property is about 15 minutes away from beach!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2100
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaTP06UzekY
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (one covered and one uncovered)
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, private balcony!
- YEAR BUILT: 1990

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: kitchen under cabinet light fixtures
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 have any available units?
7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 have?
Some of 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 currently offering any rent specials?
7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 is pet friendly.
Does 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 offer parking?
Yes, 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 offers parking.
Does 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 have a pool?
Yes, 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 has a pool.
Does 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 have accessible units?
No, 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 does not have accessible units.
Does 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234 has units with dishwashers.

