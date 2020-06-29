7389 Calle Cristobal Unit 234

Amenities
Beautiful 2B+Loft/2BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces, A/C & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Beautiful 2B+Loft/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring 1114 SF of living space over two levels. This second story corner unit boasts:
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings & fireplace
-Dining room w/ ceiling fan leads to large private balcony. Washer/dryer in their own closet on balcony!
-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar
-Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit!
-Dual master suites w/ large windows & private bathrooms!
-Bonus carpeted loft above living room w/ spiral staircase!
-Central A/C & heat
-2 reserved parking spaces right in front of the unit! (1 covered & 1 uncovered)
-Canyon Park Villas features nicely maintained landscaping & swimming pool! Lopez Ridge Park is located just steps from the complex, with access to Los Penasquitos Creek/Canyon trails. Located near Sorrento Valley and La Jolla tech companies, with easy access to I-5, I-805, and I-15 freeways. This property is about 15 minutes away from beach!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2100
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaTP06UzekY
HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (one covered and one uncovered)
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, private balcony!
- YEAR BUILT: 1990
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: kitchen under cabinet light fixtures
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
