San Diego, CA
7344 Rue Michael
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:15 PM

7344 Rue Michael

7344 Rue Michael · No Longer Available
Location

7344 Rue Michael, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Wonderful Single Story home with expansive full ocean view just below the Mount Soledad Cross in the Hidden Valley area of La Jolla. Wonderful home for entertaining with flowing plan. New A/C and furnace. The ocean view deck with an oversize hot tub looks north over La Jolla Shores toward UCSD and Torrey Pines golf course. Quick access to I-5 and 52. Available now. Initial lease term will be tenant's choice, either 6 months to 7/1/2020 or 18 months to 7/1/2021. Thereafter, one year renewal terms. Includes gardener and spa maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7344 Rue Michael have any available units?
7344 Rue Michael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7344 Rue Michael currently offering any rent specials?
7344 Rue Michael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7344 Rue Michael pet-friendly?
No, 7344 Rue Michael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7344 Rue Michael offer parking?
No, 7344 Rue Michael does not offer parking.
Does 7344 Rue Michael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7344 Rue Michael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7344 Rue Michael have a pool?
No, 7344 Rue Michael does not have a pool.
Does 7344 Rue Michael have accessible units?
No, 7344 Rue Michael does not have accessible units.
Does 7344 Rue Michael have units with dishwashers?
No, 7344 Rue Michael does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7344 Rue Michael have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7344 Rue Michael has units with air conditioning.

