Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
729 Island Court
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:09 AM

729 Island Court

729 Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

729 Island Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Live right At the Beach - Charming, bright 2 room studio w/large separate eat-in kitchen, remodeled bath, new bamboo flooring, energy efficient windows and shades. Assigned Parking Space! There is a space saving Murphy Bed w/new mattress and built in desk included. Owner pays water. This pretty home is right on Island Court, just a few steps to the Beach. Walk everywhere from this well maintained and very clean cottage. Close to transportation, easy access to freeways. Chose from 2 studios Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Island Court have any available units?
729 Island Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Island Court have?
Some of 729 Island Court's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Island Court currently offering any rent specials?
729 Island Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Island Court pet-friendly?
No, 729 Island Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 729 Island Court offer parking?
Yes, 729 Island Court offers parking.
Does 729 Island Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Island Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Island Court have a pool?
No, 729 Island Court does not have a pool.
Does 729 Island Court have accessible units?
No, 729 Island Court does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Island Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Island Court does not have units with dishwashers.
