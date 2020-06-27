729 Island Court

Amenities

Live right At the Beach - Charming, bright 2 room studio w/large separate eat-in kitchen, remodeled bath, new bamboo flooring, energy efficient windows and shades. Assigned Parking Space! There is a space saving Murphy Bed w/new mattress and built in desk included. Owner pays water. This pretty home is right on Island Court, just a few steps to the Beach. Walk everywhere from this well maintained and very clean cottage. Close to transportation, easy access to freeways. Chose from 2 studios Available now.