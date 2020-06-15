728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach

Amenities
Steps 2 MISSION BEACH & BAY, OCEAN & SUNSET VIEWS! - Property Id: 50562
MID-WEEK DEALS & Last Minute SEPTEMBER SUMMER SAVINGS!
Mission Beach PRIMO LOCATION!
Steps to MISSION BEACH, PACIFIC OCEAN, BAY, OCEAN SUNSET VIEWS, bike paths, walk to restaurants, coaster, Belmont Roller Coaster, Activity/Wave Pool Park & SeaWorld!
Entertain in NEW REMODEL, open concept, 5 decks/patios, modern, comfy w/ BRAND NEW FURNITURE!
3 Bedrooms, 1 Loft - 7 Beds, 5 Sofa Beds Sleeps 16 (MAX AMOUNT OF ADULTS ALLOWED IN HOME IS 12 AND 4 KIDS EQUALING 16.)
FYI: There are 3 rooms wheelchair accessible thru the garage (ground floor) however, living room, dining room, kitchen, and rooftops are not.
Here is the link to ALL entertainer coastal homes.
http://www.vivabeachlife.com/vacation-rental-home.asp?PageDataID=140737
BOOK DIRECT via website www.VivaBeachLife.com to Save!
Call or text the team: 415 - 895 - 2272 (CASA)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50562
Property Id 50562
(RLNE5829970)