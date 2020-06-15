All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach

728 Jamaica Court · (415) 895-2272
Location

728 Jamaica Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $6982 · Avail. now

$6,982

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Steps 2 MISSION BEACH & BAY, OCEAN & SUNSET VIEWS! - Property Id: 50562

MID-WEEK DEALS & Last Minute SEPTEMBER SUMMER SAVINGS!

Mission Beach PRIMO LOCATION!

Steps to MISSION BEACH, PACIFIC OCEAN, BAY, OCEAN SUNSET VIEWS, bike paths, walk to restaurants, coaster, Belmont Roller Coaster, Activity/Wave Pool Park & SeaWorld!

Entertain in NEW REMODEL, open concept, 5 decks/patios, modern, comfy w/ BRAND NEW FURNITURE!

3 Bedrooms, 1 Loft - 7 Beds, 5 Sofa Beds Sleeps 16 (MAX AMOUNT OF ADULTS ALLOWED IN HOME IS 12 AND 4 KIDS EQUALING 16.)

FYI: There are 3 rooms wheelchair accessible thru the garage (ground floor) however, living room, dining room, kitchen, and rooftops are not.

Property Id 50562

(RLNE5829970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach have any available units?
728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach has a unit available for $6,982 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach have?
Some of 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach currently offering any rent specials?
728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach is pet friendly.
Does 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach offer parking?
Yes, 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach does offer parking.
Does 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach have a pool?
Yes, 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach has a pool.
Does 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach have accessible units?
Yes, 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach has accessible units.
Does 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Jamaica Court, Mission Beach has units with dishwashers.
