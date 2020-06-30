All apartments in San Diego
7274 Shoreline Dr. #115

7274 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7274 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 Available 04/06/20 Newly Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in UTC with Garage! - Renaissance La Jolla
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Great Location

New Hardwood Floors Throughout
New Carpet and Paint
Spacious Kitchen
Built-in Cabinetry
Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet
Large Bathrooms
Large Outdoor Patio
Air Conditioning

Spacious Living Area
Washer/Dryer in Unit
1 Car Attached Garage
Tenant pays all utilities

Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259
LVillanueva@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE3749699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have any available units?
7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have?
Some of 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 currently offering any rent specials?
7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 is pet friendly.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 offer parking?
Yes, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 offers parking.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have a pool?
Yes, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 has a pool.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have accessible units?
No, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 does not have units with dishwashers.

