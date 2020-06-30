Rent Calculator
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM
7274 Shoreline Dr. #115
7274 Shoreline Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7274 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 Available 04/06/20 Newly Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in UTC with Garage! - Renaissance La Jolla
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Great Location
New Hardwood Floors Throughout
New Carpet and Paint
Spacious Kitchen
Built-in Cabinetry
Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet
Large Bathrooms
Large Outdoor Patio
Air Conditioning
Spacious Living Area
Washer/Dryer in Unit
1 Car Attached Garage
Tenant pays all utilities
Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259
LVillanueva@AscentPropertyManagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010
(RLNE3749699)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have any available units?
7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have?
Some of 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 currently offering any rent specials?
7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 is pet friendly.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 offer parking?
Yes, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 offers parking.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have a pool?
Yes, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 has a pool.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have accessible units?
No, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7274 Shoreline Dr. #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
